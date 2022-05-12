Convenience Stores, PC Rooms, Bars and Karaoke Had the Highest Closing Rate in Busan During Pandemic

Over 1,000 PC rooms, bars, karaoke, and motels have closed in the past two years in Busan according to statistics from the National Tax Office.

The highest rate of closure was convenience stores, which decreased 24.3% from 898 in February 2020 to 680 in February 2022.

PC rooms decreased by 20.7%, followed by bars at 15.7%, karaoke rooms at 12.8%, wedding halls at 11.7%, and motels at 11%.

Businesses that increased the most during the pandemic was mail-order businesses, coffee shops and cafes, gyms, sports facilities, certified labor agents, study rooms, and skin-care businesses.