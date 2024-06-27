Convenience Stores Turning To Unique Food Industry Collaborations

Convenience stores are increasingly partnering with the food industry to release unique and innovative products.

These collaborations not only offer tasty and fun items but also serve as a ‘test bed’ for the food industry to experiment with new ideas.

CU has teamed up with OB Beer to introduce ‘Chicas Chicken Gangjeong’ in collaboration with Cass beer. This product features crispy boneless chicken, complemented by onion seasoning and garlic dipping sauce, and is sized at 213g, perfect for a single adult snack.

Last month, CU collaborated with Guinness to launch Jjajang ramen, sandwiches, and two types of snacks. These products quickly became popular, with over 100,000 units sold within a month. Notably, 65.2% of customers who purchased these items also bought Guinness beer.

Continuing their trend of successful collaborations, 7-Eleven partnered with Ottogi to introduce the new ‘Seven Select Hot Onion Chicken Stir-Fried Ramen’.

This follows last year’s successful launch of ‘Daepyo Yeol Ramen’, a fusion of Ottogi’s ‘Yeol Ramen’ and 7-Eleven’s ‘Daepyo Ramen’. The new product features fried noodles and is expected to be a hit among spicy ramen fans.

E-Mart 24 has embarked on a series of collaborations with renowned restaurants nationwide under the ‘Pyeonsullain’ series.

The first product, a spicy cup ramen, was developed in partnership with ‘Reala Ramyun’ in Hoegi-dong, Seoul.

E-Mart 24 plans to continue this trend, introducing products that leverage the secret recipes and unique ingredients of popular restaurants, aiming to attract customers with these distinctive offerings.