Cool Off This Summer at Lotte Water Park in Gimhae

Cool off and have a thrilling adventure at Lotte Water Park, where exciting water attractions await.

Experience the adrenaline rush of the ‘Water Coaster’, a thrilling 22m drop on a two-person tube, or take on the exhilarating ‘Giant Boomerango’, a six-person round tube that sends you soaring up and down. Don’t miss the expansive ‘Giant Wave’ wave pool, reminiscent of South Pacific Polynesia, measuring 135m in length and 35 to 120m in width.

For more excitement, try the ‘Double Swing Slide’, the largest swing slide in Korea, boasting a length of 190m and a height of 21m. Daredevils will love the ‘Tornado Slide’, a super-large funnel where you can enjoy exhilarating water play.

Get ready for the ‘Night Party’ happening on the 15th, 22nd, and 29th, as well as the 5th of the following month.

Enjoy a dynamic DJ dance performance and be mesmerized by a spectacular fireworks display to unwind and let go of your stress.

On nights when the party takes place, ‘night tickets’ are available from 5 to 9 pm, allowing you to enjoy the water slides, pools, and the vibrant night party atmosphere.

From the 15th to the 20th of the following month, you can also enjoy the lively ‘Water DJ Music’ performances twice a day, at 12:20 pm and 6:20 pm, for 40 minutes each, at the Hawaiian Stage, an outdoor stage within the water park.

For those seeking a more leisurely experience, there’s an ‘adult pool’ available. With an admission fee of 10,000 won (excluding the entrance fee to Lotte Water Park), you can relax and unwind while enjoying a complimentary beer.

The adult pool is divided into two time slots: part 1 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, and part 2 from 3:00 to 7:00 pm, running from the 15th to the 20th of the following month.