Coronavirus Updates: Busan Records Six More Positive Cases

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus situation in Busan from BeFM News.

Busan Records 6 New Cases Yesterday

The city of Busan reported 6 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total caseload to 399.

Cases 395 and 399 are family of case 386 who contracted the virus from a Pohang case at a health supplement-related pyramid scheme information session in Yeonje-gu.

7 Busan cases have been linked to this pyramid-scheme information session. As case 395 is a student at Geumjeong Electronic Technical High School, health authorities are testing students on the same floor, faculty, and other possible contacts.

Cases 397 and 398 are coworkers of case 387, a sanitation worker at Busan Station. Health authorities tested 11 sanitation workers there and are planning to test 35 others.

Case 394 is a family member with case 390 with an unknown transmission route while case 396 was tested due to suspected symptoms and also has an unknown transmission route.

Busan Bans Door-to-Door Sales For Now

The city of Busan issued an administrative order banning gatherings at door-to-door sales and pyramid scheme businesses in all sectors that begins today.

Education, promotion, seminars and all other activities for door-to-door sales businesses regardless of their formal title will be prohibited under the order which applies to any business gatherings at unlicensed rental locations and sellers operating in Busan but registered in other regions.

The city, however, will allow gatherings at registered establishments of less than 20 people indoors or 50 people outdoors that follow the key quarantine rules.

Busan to Open 34 Respiratory Clinics

The city of Busan will open 34 respiratory clinics until the end of the year to minimize a treatment blindspot for patients experiencing respiratory symptoms or fever.

As respiratory diseases such as COVID-19 and the seasonal flu exhibit similar symptoms, the Respiratory Clinics are to help treat patients with fever or respiratory symptoms who are being turned away from front-line medical institutions.

Five hospitals in Gijang-gun, Nam-gu, and Haeundae-gu have announced their intention to set up dedicated respiratory clinics and open-space respiratory clinics will also be set up in four health centers, including Nam-gu.

Travel

