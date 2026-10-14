Cosmos Flowers in Full Bloom at Gimhae’s Daedong Ecological Sports Park

Daedong Ecological Sports Park in Gimhae has become a popular autumn destination as thousands of cosmos flowers reach full bloom, covering a large section of the park in shades of pink.

Gimhae City announced on October 13 that the flowers are currently blooming across approximately 82,600 square meters of the park, attracting residents and visitors looking to enjoy the seasonal scenery.

The expansive flower fields have become a popular spot for photography, while the surrounding lawns provide space for families, couples and groups of friends to relax and enjoy the cooler autumn weather.

Located along the Nakdong River, Daedong Ecological Sports Park opened in August 2021 as part of a project to develop recreational green spaces along the riverbanks.

The park features a large grassy plaza, wildflower gardens and a Rose of Sharon garden, offering visitors different seasonal landscapes throughout the year.

Autumn is particularly popular because of the cosmos flowers, which create a colorful landscape against the surrounding greenery and open skies.

The park is located at 234-2 Dongnam-ro, Daedong-myeon, Gimhae.

Visitors using public transportation can take city buses 73, 82 or 83 and get off at the Sindong 1-gu bus stop.