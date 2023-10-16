Image: Gimhae City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Cosmos in Full Bloom at Gimhae Ecological Sports Park

Experience the arrival of autumn as the cosmos flowers bloom at Daedong Ecological Sports Park in Gimhae City.

Transforming an expansive 82,700㎡ (25,000 pyeong) area of the park, the city has cultivated a mesmerizing cosmos flower garden.

This space is adorned with various natural green attractions, including a grass plaza and a wildflower complex.

These features, part of the leisure green space initiative along the Nakdong River, offer an exploration opportunity for visitors.

To get to Daedong Ecological Sports Park, go to the address (234-2 Dongnam-ro) by car or take a city bus (No. 73, 82, or 83) and get off at the Shindong Village stop and walk for about 10 minutes.

