Gimhae’s new Costco branch has begun its hiring process with a 10-day recruitment of workers for its new store ahead of its opening later this year.

The new location’s address is 1366-1, Cheongok-ri, Jucheon-myeon, Gimhae.

It is expected to open in mid-August of this year.

The new outlet is said to have about a similar floor space size as Busan’s store though will have more parking spaces available.