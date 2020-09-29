Image: Costco Korea
LifestyleShopping, Home & Living

Costco Gets Final Approval to Open Gimhae Branch

Haps Staff

Costco has been given the final approval to begin construction of its newest branch in Gimhae, Gyeongnam province.

The Gimhae branch plans to begin construction within this year and is expected to be completed in the second half of next year.

The new branch will be located in Juchon Seoncheon District Urban Development District and will be a four-story building on a 31,000-square-meter site.

The first floor will be dedicated to sales, while the second floor will be office-warehouse space. The third and fourth floors are set to be the parking garage.

Costco planned to open the Gimhae store in 2018 but was met with opposition from local small merchants.

The small business merchants have finally agreed to the construction which was approved by the city of Gimhae on Monday.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Shopping, Home & Living

Costco Korea Chuseok Operation Hours

Haps Staff -
Costco in Korea will alter their retail hours during the Chuseok holiday this week.
Read more
Shopping, Home & Living

Controversial UNIQLO Store in Beomil-dong Finally Opens Today

Haps Staff -
Nine months after construction was completed, UNIQLO will finally open its doors today in Beomil-dong, Busanjin-gu.
Read more
Shopping, Home & Living

Wine & More Opens at Gijang’s Lotte Premium Outlet

Haps Staff -
Wine & More, a specialty store dedicated to wines, traditional Korean alcohol, whisky, and spirits, has opened up at Lotte Premium Outlet in Gijang-gun.
Read more
Shopping, Home & Living

Lotte Department Store Ups its Non-Contact Shopping Options

Haps Staff -
Lotte Department Store's in Busan are gearing up for the Chuseok holidays by offering more "stay at home" shopping options as customers may feel the reluctance to visit brick and mortar stores during the coronavirus measures enacted around the city.
Read more
Shopping, Home & Living

New Custom Shoe Store “PADOBLE” Opens at KT&G Sangsang Madang Building

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan and Busan Economic Promotion Agency's Footwear Industry Promotion Center has opened a new custom shoe store named PADOBLE, which will become a new base for the development of the shoe industry and custom shoe culture in the city.
Read more
Shopping, Home & Living

As Food Prices Rise, Meal Kits Gaining in Popularity in Korea

Haps Staff -
Grocery prices, especially vegetables, have risen dramatically this summer due to the extended rainy season.
Read more

The Latest

Costco Gets Final Approval to Open Gimhae Branch

Shopping, Home & Living Haps Staff -
Costco has been given the final approval to begin construction of its newest branch in Gimhae, Gyeongnam province.
Read more

부산의 특색을 품은 문화체험장 발굴! 관광 경쟁력 강화!

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 부산을 방문하는 외국인 관광객에게 한국의 전통 및 부산의 특색을 알리기 위해 「2021~2022년 부산시 품질인증 문화체험장」을 선정해 관광상품으로 육성한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

HQ Bar Announces Chuseok Hours

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
For those looking to head out in the evening, here is the schedule for HQ Bar in Gwangan during Chuseok.
Read more

City Office to be Closed During Chuseok Holiday

Busan News Haps Staff -
Busan City Hall will be closed during the Chuseok holidays, from Wednesday, September 30 to Sunday, October 4, and reopen at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020..
Read more

ECCK & GGGI Breakfast Meeting With 8th UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon

Business Spotlight Haps Staff -
The European Chamber of Commerce in Korea is holding a breakfast meeting with former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul on October 13 from 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.
Read more

Opening Schedule for Public Sports, Cultural and Tourism Facilities in Busan During Chuseok

Arts & Culture Busan City News -
The city of Busan has released a list of sports, cultural, and tourist facilities open during Chuseok.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
15 ° C
15 °
15 °
82 %
0.5kmh
71 %
Wed
23 °
Thu
22 °
Fri
22 °
Sat
24 °
Sun
23 °

Dine & Drink

HQ Bar Announces Chuseok Hours

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
For those looking to head out in the evening, here is the schedule for HQ Bar in Gwangan during Chuseok.
Read more

California Pizza Kitchen Opens in Daegu

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
California Pizza Kitchen has opened up its first location outside of the capital with a new location at Shinsegae Department Store in Daegu.
Read more

Shake Shack Introduces New Gochujang Inspired Menu Items in Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shake Shack is introducing some new menu items with a Korean-inspired theme for a limited time beginning tomorrow.
Read more

Beer Shop Smoked Meats 2nd Edition With Andrew Bencivenga This Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Beer Shop is at it again with another great bbq feast this Sunday with chef extraordinaire Andrew Bencivenga.
Read more

Travel

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv