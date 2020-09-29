Costco Gets Final Approval to Open Gimhae Branch

Costco has been given the final approval to begin construction of its newest branch in Gimhae, Gyeongnam province.

The Gimhae branch plans to begin construction within this year and is expected to be completed in the second half of next year.

The new branch will be located in Juchon Seoncheon District Urban Development District and will be a four-story building on a 31,000-square-meter site.

The first floor will be dedicated to sales, while the second floor will be office-warehouse space. The third and fourth floors are set to be the parking garage.

Costco planned to open the Gimhae store in 2018 but was met with opposition from local small merchants.

The small business merchants have finally agreed to the construction which was approved by the city of Gimhae on Monday.