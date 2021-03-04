Dine & Drink

Costco Joins the Korean Chicken War With its Food Court Fried Chicken

Taehyeong Kim

Costco Korea has joined into the Korean Chicken War with the introduction of its new Fried Chicken at its food court.

While they already sell roast chicken and wings inside, the new food court item rolled out this week at locations across the country.

For 12,900 won, you receive five pieces of fried chicken — three drumsticks and two chicken breasts though both are cooked quite differently.

Its drumsticks are cooked quite dry with darker textured skin, while the chicken breast is lighter, juicier, and tastes similar to their previous chicken burger.

Costco joins an already saturated market of chicken sellers with approximately 25,000 franchised chicken shops in the country.

It is, however, in their revolving menu following previous options such as Costco’s hamburg steak with fried rice, cheeseburger, chicken burger, brisket sandwiches, and calzones so it’s likely only going to be around for a month or two.

 

Taehyeong Kim
A lifelong LA Dodgers fan, Taehyeong Kim enjoys eating delicious food and watching movies with his wife and son.

