Costco in Busan will alter their retail hours during the New Year’s Lunar holiday this week.

The store will be open on Thursday, February 11th but will close early at 7 p.m. They will also be closed on Friday, February 12th and Sunday, February 14th.

It will be open on Saturday, February 13th, and will re-open on Monday the 15th with their regular hours.

Lunar New Year’s in Korea is on February 12th, 2021.