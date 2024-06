Tottenham Hotspur is set to play two matches in Seoul this summer as part of the “2024 Coupang Play Series.”

Tottenham will first take on “Team K League,” a squad composed of players selected by fans and league coaches, at 8 p.m. on July 31 at Seoul World Cup Stadium.

Tottenham will also face Bayern Munich on August 3 at 8 p.m. at Seoul World Cup Stadium.

Tickets for both matches will go on sale at 8 p.m. on June 28, exclusively for Coupang WOW members on the Coupang Play website.