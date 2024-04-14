Shopping, Home & Living

Coupang to Increase WoW Membership Price

By Haps Staff

Coupang announced a revision in its WoW membership fee, now set at 7,890 won per month.

The adjusted rates will exclusively affect new members registering from the 13th onward while existing members will gradually transition to the new fee structure starting in August. Until then, members can continue to enjoy their membership at the previous rate.

The eCommerce giant underlined that the increased WoW membership fees will usher in a host of expanded benefits.

The recent introduction of Coupang Eats’ free delivery, marked a milestone in the delivery industry with its ‘0 won delivery fee’.

They are also planning more benefits such as sporting events for its members and additional content on Coupang Play.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

