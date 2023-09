A court ruled for the demolition of a cafe building that was constructed in imitation of a different cafe that had received the World Architecture Award.

The 11th Civil Division of the Seoul Western District Court issued a partial judgment in favor of Kwak Hee-soo, who built the famous cafe Wave On located in Gijang-gun, in his lawsuit against an Ulsan architecture office.

The court ordered the demolition of the Ulsan cafe and awarded 50 million won in compensation for the imitation.