COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 10,000 Again in Busan

The number of new COVID-19 confirmed patients in Busan fell below 10,000 again for the first time in three days.

The Busan Metropolitan Government confirmed 8,450 cases yesterday and added another 5,450 cases as of 2 pm yesterday.

About 30% of the country’s population has been infected due to the Omicron wave. Health authorities are considering recommending those with a history of COVID-19 infections to also get their 3rd vaccine shot.

Regarding calls to allow confirmed students to take exams at school, health authorities said they will actively support exam management plans from the education authorities.

 

