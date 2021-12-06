COVID-19 Cases Hit New High at Schools in Busan

The city of Busan recorded the highest number of student cases yesterday since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in the city.

As of midnight yesterday, 42 students tested positive in Busan, including one in kindergarten, 16 in elementary school, five in middle school, one in high school, and 19 in university.

This is the highest number of students that have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Korea in February of last year.

The number of confirmed students in Busan was 361 last month, more than double the 156 cases confirmed in October.

The Busan Office of Education found 13 places where the confirmed cases occurred to implement partial remote learning.