NewsBusan News

COVID-19 Cases Jump Back Over 200 in Busan, First Local Omricon Cases Found

BeFM News

255 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed in Busan yesterday and the daily tally rebounded to the 200’s four days after staying in the 100 range.

Five workers have been confirmed from a traditional market in Seo-gu since the 2nd of this month.

Meanwhile, 13 Omicron variant cases were found yesterday. Except for 1 family member of a traveler from overseas, 12 cases were community infections.

A city official asked the public to thoroughly follow quarantine rules amid concerns that the highly infectious variant will rapidly spread.

As of midnight yesterday, the bed occupancy rate at intensive care units soared to 88.9%, prompting health authorities to secure additional beds.

 

