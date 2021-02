The city of Busan plans on starting the city-wide inoculation program as early as the 25th.

Targets for the first batch of vaccinations are 24,962 people including patients under the age of 65, residents, and workers at 189 nursing hospitals and 106 nursing facilities in the city.

Of the eligible people, 93.9%, or 23,442 people, agreed to vaccination.

The city plans to finish immunizing them sometime next month.

The first type of vaccine is from AstraZeneca.