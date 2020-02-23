COVID-19 Latest: 16 Cases in Busan

Here are the latest updates from BeFM News about the COVID-19 situation in Busan.
16 Cases in Busan
There are 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 here in Busan.
Busan 1 – (19, M,Dongnae-gu) / Oncheon Church
Busan 2 – (57, F, Haeundae-gu)
Busan 3 – (19,F, Haeundae-gu) / Visited Daegu
Busan 4 – (22,F, Haeundae-gu) / Shincheonji follower
Busan 5 – (24,F, Haeundae-gu) / daughter of Busan 2
Additional confirmed patients
Busan 6 – (82, F, Yeonje-gu) / mother of Busan 2
Busan 7 – (29, M, Suyeong-gu) / Shincheonji Church in Daegu
Busan 8 – (21, M, Dongnae-gu) / Oncheon Church
Busan 9 – (21, M, Dongnae-gu) / Oncheon Church
Busan 10 – (46, M Dongnae-gu) / Oncheon Church
Busan 11 – (26, F, Buk-gu) / Oncheon Church
Busan 12 – (56, F, Nam-gu) / Shincheonji Church in Daegu
Busan 13 – (25, M, Seo-gu) / Visited Daegu
Busan 14 – (32, M, Dongnae-gu) / Oncheon Church
Busan 15 – (19, M, Dongnae-gu) / Oncheon Church
Busan 16 – (33, M, Geumjeong-gu) / Oncheon Church
Information on the Patients
Epidemiological surveys are being conducted on the routes of confirmed patients as well as those who came in contact with the patients. Confirmed routes are being disinfected and those known to have come in contact with the patients have been put into self-isolation.
Patient ‘Busan-7’ is known to have stayed at Neo Spa Jjimjilbang (Korean dry sauna) in Busanjin-gu from February 18th to 21st. Those who visited Neo Spa during this time should report to a health center nearby and go into self-isolation. Those with suspected symptoms should visit a Screening Center to get tested.
Many patients have been confirmed from Oncheon Church, which has temporarily closed. Those who visited Oncheon Church in the past 2 weeks have been put into self-isolation. If you are exhibiting symptoms after visiting Oncheon Church, contact a health center near you and visit a Screening Center to get tested.
Please wear a mask, wash your hands and strictly maintain personal hygiene. Please avoid meetings or gatherings that are not necessary or urgent.
Information on the epidemiological survey results and routes of the patients will be shared as soon as they are confirmed.