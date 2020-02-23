COVID-19 Latest: 16 Cases in Busan

Here are the latest updates from BeFM News about the COVID-19 situation in Busan.

16 Cases in Busan

There are 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 here in Busan.

Busan 1 – (19, M,Dongnae-gu) / Oncheon Church

Busan 2 – (57, F, Haeundae-gu)

Busan 3 – (19,F, Haeundae-gu) / Visited Daegu

Busan 4 – (22,F, Haeundae-gu) / Shincheonji follower

Busan 5 – (24,F, Haeundae-gu) / daughter of Busan 2

Additional confirmed patients

Busan 6 – (82, F, Yeonje-gu) / mother of Busan 2

Busan 7 – (29, M, Suyeong-gu) / Shincheonji Church in Daegu

Busan 8 – (21, M, Dongnae-gu) / Oncheon Church

Busan 9 – (21, M, Dongnae-gu) / Oncheon Church

Busan 10 – (46, M Dongnae-gu) / Oncheon Church

Busan 11 – (26, F, Buk-gu) / Oncheon Church

Busan 12 – (56, F, Nam-gu) / Shincheonji Church in Daegu

Busan 13 – (25, M, Seo-gu) / Visited Daegu

Busan 14 – (32, M, Dongnae-gu) / Oncheon Church

Busan 15 – (19, M, Dongnae-gu) / Oncheon Church

Busan 16 – (33, M, Geumjeong-gu) / Oncheon Church

Information on the Patients

Epidemiological surveys are being conducted on the routes of confirmed patients as well as those who came in contact with the patients. Confirmed routes are being disinfected and those known to have come in contact with the patients have been put into self-isolation.

Patient ‘Busan-7’ is known to have stayed at Neo Spa Jjimjilbang (Korean dry sauna) in Busanjin-gu from February 18th to 21st. Those who visited Neo Spa during this time should report to a health center nearby and go into self-isolation. Those with suspected symptoms should visit a Screening Center to get tested.

Many patients have been confirmed from Oncheon Church, which has temporarily closed. Those who visited Oncheon Church in the past 2 weeks have been put into self-isolation. If you are exhibiting symptoms after visiting Oncheon Church, contact a health center near you and visit a Screening Center to get tested.

Please wear a mask, wash your hands and strictly maintain personal hygiene. Please avoid meetings or gatherings that are not necessary or urgent.

Information on the epidemiological survey results and routes of the patients will be shared as soon as they are confirmed.

We ask to refrain from sharing information that has not been confirmed and to use the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or other official channels to confirm information.