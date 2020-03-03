COVID-19 Latest: 3 More Cases in Busan, BIFC Undergoes Emergency Measures

Here are the latest updates from the Busan and surrounding areas regarding COVID-19 from BeFM News and local media.

Busan Cases Rises to 82, Over 5,000 Nationwide

5,186 COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in the nation so far while Busan city has 82 confirmed patients and three waiting to be discharged.

Meanwhile, the Busan Police Agency said it has located 442 Shincheonji members listed by the local government as those with unconfirmed residential addresses.

272 Shincheonji members with suspected symptoms have been tested. 146 results were negative, two confirmed positive, and 124 are waiting for results.

In addition, Busan city said once Busan Medical Center becomes 50% full, it will only treat moderate to critical cases at the hospital and is looking into turning the BNK Busan Bank’s training center or other locations into a live-in treatment center.

News on confirmed patients and their recent routes can be found on the BeFM website (www.befm.or.kr) or on the BeFM Facebook page.

BIFC Undergoes Emergency Measures

Busan International Finance Center (BIFC) will undergo emergency measures to counter the spread of COVID-19.

According to the management office of the financial complex, there were no confirmed patients so far, however, some employees were listed as possible contacts with the confirmed patients, putting the complex under emergency alert.

Thousands work at BIFC in the 63-story building, and companies there have prepared an organization-specific COVID-19 response manual to counter any possible crisis.

The Korea Exchange, for example, is preparing for emergencies by distributing some of its manpower in the securities market, KOSDAQ market, bond market and OTC derivatives market to Koscom-operated data centers.

Busan Police Locate Shincheonji Church Members

Busan Police Agency said Monday that it has confirmed the whereabouts of 442 Shincheonji Church members who were listed by the local government as those with unconfirmed residential addresses.

The police found 410 people by 5 pm Monday and notified each municipality for confirmation of their residences, then followed through to find the remaining church members’ residential addresses.

Among 15 police stations in the Busan area, Nambu police found the most at 130 people followed by Sasang, Haeundae, Dongnae, and Busanjin.

As of yesterday, 272 people from Shinchjeonji Church said that they have symptoms of COVID-19 in Busan.

Of them, 146 tested negative, two confirmed positive, and 124 are undergoing tests.

Public Institutions Join Hands to Overcome the COVID-19 Crisis

Busan city announced yesterday that it has established institutional support plans to overcome the new coronavirus with public institutions such as Korea Securities Depository, Korea Housing Finance Corporation, and Korea Asset Management Corporation.

These public agencies have agreed to donate a total of 600 million won and sanitation kits to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to recover from damage incurred.

In order to resolve the shortage of blood supply, the local government also organized a blood donation campaign targeting its own employees and decided to execute local goods purchase budget early in the first half in consideration of the difficult local economic conditions.

21st Case Confirmed in Ulsan

The 21st case in Ulsan has been confirmed, a 56-year-old woman from Buk-gu.

The woman was reported to be in Daegu between the 15th and 21st of last month.

Her daughter and husband are currently under self-quarantine and are being tested for the virus.

Second Person Discharged from Gyeongnam Province

Gyeongnam Province said that a 48-year-old man from Changwon who had been hospitalized at Changwon Gyeongsang National University Hospital was discharged in the afternoon yesterday.

It is the second patient discharged after a 33-year-old woman from Geoje who was treated at Masan Medical Center was discharged on February 28th.

An official from the province said there are 61 confirmed patients in the region, with five to be released soon.

Dongnae-gu Hands Out Masks to Seniors

Dongnae-gu regional office has handed out 100,000 masks to senior citizens aged 65 or older for free through its local dong-ward offices.

The distribution was made at 5 pm yesterday.

Six dong-ward offices including Oncheon-dong and Sajik-dong provided five masks per person to seniors living in their areas.

Seven other dong-ward offices plan to supply 140,000 masks within this week.

Dongnae-gu said it will use all available budgets, including reserve funds and disaster management funds, to use them for quarantine and prevention of infection.