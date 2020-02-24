COVID-19 Latest: 38 Now Infected in Busan

Here are the latest updates from BeFM News on the COVID-19 situation in Busan and the local area.

Busan COVID-19 Cases Jumps to 38

As of 5 pm yesterday afternoon, 833 COVID-19 patients have been confirmed in the nation.

In Busan, there are now 38 patients.

22 of the 38 cases in Busan have connections with Oncheon Church, where the 19-year old male patient, Busan-1, recently visited.

Busan-1, a Wuhan citizen’s son, attended a service on the second floor of Oncheon Church from 6:30 pm until 9 pm on the 19th.

About 150 people seem to have attended a church retreat and the city health authority sees a high probability of confirmed patients continuing to increase.

Meanwhile, elementary, middle and high schools in Busan have delayed the start of the new semester to March 9th.

Busan city also said it will actively consider delaying the World Table Tennis Championships.

There are 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19 here in Busan. Please refer to the below information. (last updated at 12:10 pm on 02/24/20)

Busan 1 – (19, M,Dongnae-gu) / Oncheon Church

Busan 2 – (57, F, Haeundae-gu)

Busan 3 – (19,F, Haeundae-gu) / Visited Daegu

Busan 4 – (22,F, Haeundae-gu) / Shincheonji follower

Busan 5 – (24,F, Haeundae-gu) / daughter of Busan 2

—– additional confirmed patients

Busan 6 – (82,F, Yeonje-gu) / mother of Busan 2

Busan 7 – (29,M, Suyeong-gu) / Shincheonji Church in Daegu

Busan 8 – (21,M, Dongnae-gu) / Oncheon Church

Busan 9 – (21, M, Dongnae-gu) / Oncheon Church

Busan 10 – (46, M Dongnae-gu) / Oncheon Church

Busan 11 – (26, F, Buk-gu) / Oncheon Church

Busan 12 – (56, F, Nam-gu) / Shincheonji Church in Daegu

Busan 13 – (25,M, Seo-gu) / Visited Daegu

Busan 14 – (32,M, Dongnae-gu) / Oncheon Church

Busan 15 – (19, M, Dongnae-gu) / Oncheon Church

Busan 16 – (33, M, Geumjeong-gu) / Oncheon Church

Busan 17 – (42, M, Nam-gu) / Cheongdo Daenam Hospital (attended on a confirmed patient, father)

Busan 18 – (25, M, Saha-gu) / Visited Daegu city, a friend of confirmed patient-13 Busan)

Busan 19 – (29, F, Seo-gu) / Oncheon Church

Busan 20 – (55, F, Seo-gu) / a mother of confirmed patiend-13 Busan

Busan 21 – (18, F, Gangseo-gu) / Oncheon Church

Busan 22 – (18, M, Saha-gu) / Oncheon Church

Busan 23 – (22, M, Saha-gu) / Oncheon Church

Busan 24 – (26, F, Saha-gu) / Daegu Shincheonj

Busan 25 – (44, F, Haeundae-gu) / contact with patient-2 Busan

Busan 26 – (26, M, Haeundae-gu) / Oncheon Church

Busan 27 – (27, F, Suyeong-gu)

Busan 28 – (64, F, Suyeong-gu)

Busan 29 – (21, F, Yeongje-gu)

Busan 30 – (27, M, Geumjeong-gu) / Oncheon Church

Busan 31 – (23, F, Dongnae-gu ) / Oncheon Church

Busan 32 – (30, F, Dongnae-gu ) / Oncheon Church

Busan 33 – (20, F, Dongnae-gu ) / Oncheon Church

Busan 34 – (25, M, Dongnae-gu ) / Oncheon Church

Busan 35 – (20, F, Dongnae-gu ) / Oncheon Church

Busan 36 – (28, F, Dongnae-gu ) / Oncheon Church

Busan 37 – (28, M, Geumjeong-gu ) / Oncheon Church

Busan 38 – (58, F, Dongnae-gu ) / Oncheon Church

Ulsan Gets its 2nd Case

The city of Ulsan said that a housewife who lives in Jung-gu, was confirmed to have the virus at 9 am on the 24th. She is the second patient after a 27-year-old woman was first confirmed in Beomseo-eup, Ulju-gun, Ulsan on the 21st.

Tongyeong On Alert

Tongyeong City held an emergency briefing on the afternoon of the 24th and announced that it had been informed by Gimhae City that two COVID-19 confirmed patients visited Tongyeong on the 23rd and used the luge facility.

Anyone who was at the facility on that day are asked to self-contain themselves at home.

Asiad Hospital Goes on Lockdown

Asiad Hospital, a nursing facility for the elderly where the COVID-19 patient ‘Busan-12’ works, has been put under cohort isolation as of 2:30 am yesterday morning.

Cohort isolation puts an entire medical facility with infected patients into quarantine.

This is the first cohort isolation in Busan since the COVID-19 outbreak.

The 56-year-old female patient, Busan-12, worked as a social worker at Asiad Hospital, which has 193 patients and some 100 medical staff.