NewsBusan News

COVID-19 Latest: 38 Now Infected in Busan

BeFM News

Here are the latest updates from BeFM News on the COVID-19 situation in Busan and the local area.

Busan COVID-19 Cases Jumps to 38

As of 5 pm yesterday afternoon, 833 COVID-19 patients have been confirmed in the nation.

In Busan, there are now 38 patients.

22 of the 38 cases in Busan have connections with Oncheon Church, where the 19-year old male patient, Busan-1, recently visited.

Busan-1, a Wuhan citizen’s son, attended a service on the second floor of Oncheon Church from 6:30 pm until 9 pm on the 19th.

About 150 people seem to have attended a church retreat and the city health authority sees a high probability of confirmed patients continuing to increase.

Meanwhile, elementary, middle and high schools in Busan have delayed the start of the new semester to March 9th.

Busan city also said it will actively consider delaying the World Table Tennis Championships.

There are 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19 here in Busan.  Please refer to the below information. (last updated at 12:10 pm on 02/24/20)

Busan 1 – (19, M,Dongnae-gu) / Oncheon Church
Busan 2 – (57, F, Haeundae-gu)
Busan 3 – (19,F, Haeundae-gu) / Visited Daegu
Busan 4 – (22,F, Haeundae-gu) /  Shincheonji follower
Busan 5 – (24,F, Haeundae-gu) / daughter of Busan 2

—– additional confirmed patients

Busan 6 – (82,F, Yeonje-gu) /  mother of Busan 2
Busan 7 – (29,M, Suyeong-gu) /  Shincheonji Church in Daegu
Busan 8 – (21,M, Dongnae-gu) / Oncheon Church
Busan 9 – (21, M, Dongnae-gu) / Oncheon Church
Busan 10 – (46, M Dongnae-gu) / Oncheon Church
Busan 11 – (26, F, Buk-gu) / Oncheon Church
Busan 12 – (56, F, Nam-gu) / Shincheonji Church in Daegu
Busan 13 – (25,M, Seo-gu) / Visited Daegu
Busan 14 – (32,M, Dongnae-gu) / Oncheon Church
Busan 15 – (19, M, Dongnae-gu) / Oncheon Church
Busan 16 – (33, M, Geumjeong-gu) / Oncheon Church
Busan 17 – (42, M, Nam-gu) / Cheongdo  Daenam Hospital (attended on a confirmed patient, father)
Busan 18 – (25, M, Saha-gu) / Visited Daegu city, a friend of confirmed patient-13 Busan)
Busan 19 – (29, F, Seo-gu) / Oncheon Church
Busan 20 – (55, F, Seo-gu) / a mother of confirmed patiend-13 Busan
Busan 21 – (18, F, Gangseo-gu) / Oncheon Church
Busan 22 – (18, M, Saha-gu) / Oncheon Church
Busan 23 – (22, M, Saha-gu) / Oncheon Church
Busan 24 – (26, F, Saha-gu) / Daegu Shincheonj
Busan 25 – (44, F, Haeundae-gu) / contact with patient-2 Busan
Busan 26 – (26, M, Haeundae-gu) / Oncheon Church
Busan 27 – (27, F, Suyeong-gu)
Busan 28 – (64, F, Suyeong-gu)
Busan 29 – (21, F, Yeongje-gu)
Busan 30 – (27, M, Geumjeong-gu) / Oncheon Church
Busan 31 – (23, F, Dongnae-gu ) / Oncheon Church
Busan 32 – (30, F, Dongnae-gu ) / Oncheon Church
Busan 33 – (20, F, Dongnae-gu ) / Oncheon Church
Busan 34 – (25, M, Dongnae-gu ) / Oncheon Church
Busan 35 – (20, F, Dongnae-gu ) / Oncheon Church
Busan 36 – (28, F, Dongnae-gu ) / Oncheon Church
Busan 37 – (28, M, Geumjeong-gu ) / Oncheon Church
Busan 38 – (58, F, Dongnae-gu ) / Oncheon Church

 

Ulsan Gets its 2nd Case

The city of Ulsan said that a housewife who lives in Jung-gu, was confirmed to have the virus at 9 am on the 24th. She is the second patient after a 27-year-old woman was first confirmed in Beomseo-eup, Ulju-gun, Ulsan on the 21st.

Tongyeong On Alert

Tongyeong City held an emergency briefing on the afternoon of the 24th and announced that it had been informed by Gimhae City that two COVID-19 confirmed patients visited Tongyeong on the 23rd and used the luge facility.

Anyone who was at the facility on that day are asked to self-contain themselves at home.

Asiad Hospital Goes on Lockdown

Asiad Hospital, a nursing facility for the elderly where the COVID-19 patient ‘Busan-12’ works,  has been put under cohort isolation as of 2:30 am yesterday morning.

Cohort isolation puts an entire medical facility with infected patients into quarantine.

This is the first cohort isolation in Busan since the COVID-19 outbreak.

The 56-year-old female patient, Busan-12, worked as a social worker at Asiad Hospital, which has 193 patients and some 100 medical staff.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

News

Canadian Embassy News: COVID-19 Update for Canadian Citizens in Korea

Haps Staff -
As of yesterday, the Government of Canada Travel Advice for South Korea has been updated with Risk level - Exercise a high degree of caution.
Read more
Busan News

COVID-19 Latest: 16 Cases in Busan

BeFM News -
Here are the latest updates from BeFM News about the COVID 19 situation in Busan.
Read more
Busan News

AD STARS 2020 Reveals its Theme For This Year’s Convention

BeFM News -
AD STARS 2020 will be held in Haeundae, Busan for three days from August 20th.
Read more
Busan News

First COVID-19 Case Has Appeared in Busan, 4 in South Gyeongsang Province

BeFM News -
According to Busan city, a woman in her 50's who visited Haeundae Paik Hospital yesterday morning with symptoms of pneumonia, tested positive in the initial test. 
Read more
Busan News

Traffic Fatalities in Busan Rises 76% in Recent Months

BeFM News -
The number of fatalities from local traffic accidents, which were markedly reduced last year, has increased dramatically in recent months, alerting local authorities here in Busan
Read more
Busan News

Up-to-Date News on Coronavirus in Busan and Local Regions

BeFM News -
Here is the latest that has been reported locally on the coronavirus in Busan and local regions.
Read more

The Latest

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Business News Hana Bank -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more

Canadian Embassy News: COVID-19 Update for Canadian Citizens in Korea

News Haps Staff -
As of yesterday, the Government of Canada Travel Advice for South Korea has been updated with Risk level - Exercise a high degree of caution.
Read more

COVID-19 Latest: 38 Now Infected in Busan

Busan News BeFM News -
Here are the latest updates from BeFM News on the COVID-19 situation in Busan and the local area.
Read more

Airlines Cutting Flights to Korea

Travel Haps Staff -
Airlines flying into Korea have either canceled or suspended flights to the nation's major cities due to the COVID-19 situation on the peninsula.
Read more

Domino’s Korea Adds a “Cheesecake Black Tiger Shrimp Pizza” to its Menu

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Domino's Korea has added its latest offering, the "Cheesecake Black Tiger Shrimp Pizza" to its menu.
Read more

Major Department Stores Sales Down 40% Last Weekend

Shopping, Home & Living Haps Staff -
Sales at Busan's major department stores had one of their worst sales weekends as the COVID-19 scare keeps shoppers away from visiting crowded spaces.
Read more
Busan
moderate rain
9.1 ° C
10 °
8 °
87 %
3.1kmh
90 %
Tue
14 °
Wed
11 °
Thu
8 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
12 °

Dine & Drink

Domino’s Korea Adds a “Cheesecake Black Tiger Shrimp Pizza” to its Menu

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Domino's Korea has added its latest offering, the "Cheesecake Black Tiger Shrimp Pizza" to its menu.
Read more

HQ Gwangan’s Open Mic Returns this Friday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Gwangan’s popular monthly open mic night is back for a night of great tunes and fun.
Read more

Busan Bites: Yeongseon Bulgogi

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Yeongseon Bulgogi has been satisfying hungry patrons for almost a half century.
Read more

Enjoy a Vegan Buffet this Saturday at Bollywood

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Indian restaurant Bollywood Busan in Gwangalli has announced they will hold its first "Vegan Buffet" this Saturday.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea