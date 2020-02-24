COVID-19 Latest: 38 Now Infected in Busan

Here are the latest updates from BeFM News on the COVID-19 situation in Busan and the local area.
Busan COVID-19 Cases Jumps to 38
As of 5 pm yesterday afternoon, 833 COVID-19 patients have been confirmed in the nation.
In Busan, there are now 38 patients.
22 of the 38 cases in Busan have connections with Oncheon Church, where the 19-year old male patient, Busan-1, recently visited.
Busan-1, a Wuhan citizen’s son, attended a service on the second floor of Oncheon Church from 6:30 pm until 9 pm on the 19th.
About 150 people seem to have attended a church retreat and the city health authority sees a high probability of confirmed patients continuing to increase.
Meanwhile, elementary, middle and high schools in Busan have delayed the start of the new semester to March 9th.
Busan city also said it will actively consider delaying the World Table Tennis Championships.
There are 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19 here in Busan. Please refer to the below information. (last updated at 12:10 pm on 02/24/20)
Busan 1 – (19, M,Dongnae-gu) / Oncheon Church
Busan 2 – (57, F, Haeundae-gu)
Busan 3 – (19,F, Haeundae-gu) / Visited Daegu
Busan 4 – (22,F, Haeundae-gu) / Shincheonji follower
Busan 5 – (24,F, Haeundae-gu) / daughter of Busan 2
—– additional confirmed patients
Busan 17 – (42, M, Nam-gu) / Cheongdo Daenam Hospital (attended on a confirmed patient, father)
Busan 18 – (25, M, Saha-gu) / Visited Daegu city, a friend of confirmed patient-13 Busan)
Busan 19 – (29, F, Seo-gu) / Oncheon Church
Busan 20 – (55, F, Seo-gu) / a mother of confirmed patiend-13 Busan
Busan 21 – (18, F, Gangseo-gu) / Oncheon Church
Busan 22 – (18, M, Saha-gu) / Oncheon Church
Busan 23 – (22, M, Saha-gu) / Oncheon Church
Busan 24 – (26, F, Saha-gu) / Daegu Shincheonj
Busan 26 – (26, M, Haeundae-gu) / Oncheon Church
Busan 27 – (27, F, Suyeong-gu)
Busan 28 – (64, F, Suyeong-gu)
Busan 29 – (21, F, Yeongje-gu)
Busan 30 – (27, M, Geumjeong-gu) / Oncheon Church
Busan 31 – (23, F, Dongnae-gu ) / Oncheon Church
Busan 32 – (30, F, Dongnae-gu ) / Oncheon Church
Busan 34 – (25, M, Dongnae-gu ) / Oncheon Church
Busan 35 – (20, F, Dongnae-gu ) / Oncheon Church
Busan 36 – (28, F, Dongnae-gu ) / Oncheon Church
Busan 38 – (58, F, Dongnae-gu ) / Oncheon Church
Ulsan Gets its 2nd Case
The city of Ulsan said that a housewife who lives in Jung-gu, was confirmed to have the virus at 9 am on the 24th. She is the second patient after a 27-year-old woman was first confirmed in Beomseo-eup, Ulju-gun, Ulsan on the 21st.
Tongyeong On Alert
Tongyeong City held an emergency briefing on the afternoon of the 24th and announced that it had been informed by Gimhae City that two COVID-19 confirmed patients visited Tongyeong on the 23rd and used the luge facility.
Anyone who was at the facility on that day are asked to self-contain themselves at home.
Asiad Hospital Goes on Lockdown
Asiad Hospital, a nursing facility for the elderly where the COVID-19 patient ‘Busan-12’ works, has been put under cohort isolation as of 2:30 am yesterday morning.
Cohort isolation puts an entire medical facility with infected patients into quarantine.
This is the first cohort isolation in Busan since the COVID-19 outbreak.
The 56-year-old female patient, Busan-12, worked as a social worker at Asiad Hospital, which has 193 patients and some 100 medical staff.