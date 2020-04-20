COVID-19 Latest: Busan Was Two Days Away From Being Called Virus Free, Then it Got Two New Cases

Here are the latest updates about the coronavirus situation in Busan and the local area from BeFM News and local media.

Two New Cases in Busan After 26 Days of No Infections

A city with no local infections for 28 consecutive days would mean the community-wide area is virtually virus-free.

The city of Busan was just two days away before two people were confirmed with COVID-19 on Sunday.

There have been 20 confirmed patients with the new coronavirus from overseas travelers since, however, there weren’t any cases of confirmed patients from local citizens.

Busan City announced Sunday afternoon at an online regular briefing that two people have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the cumulative number of confirmed persons increased to 129.

One of the two confirmed patients was a nurse at the Busan Medical Center and the other one was the nurse’s father.

This is the first case of a medical staff being infected in Busan while treating a confirmed patient.

The city is conducting an epidemiological investigation against the nurse as she may have contracted the virus while working in the ward where confirmed patients transferred from the Daegu Nursing Hospital were admitted.

Universities Extend Video Classes

Pusan National University said it has extended all of its online classes to continue until the remainder of the semester.

If the coronavirus crisis improves and online classes end at an early date, the university will make the announcement a week in advance.

Online classes are conducted through recorded videos or real-time video conferencing. Courses that require in-person classes, such as labs, will be allowed on a smaller scale from the 4th of next month.

Dong-A University, Kyungsung University, Pukyong National University, and Korea Maritime and Ocean University have also decided to extend their online classes indefinitely.

