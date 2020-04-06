NewsBusan News

COVID-19 Latest: Woman Left Quarantine To Go For a Walk in Buk-gu

BeFM News

Here is the latest news about the coronavirus pandemic in Busan and the surrounding area from BeFM News and local media.

Lower than 50 Cases Recorded Yesterday

South Korea recorded fewer than 50 new cases of the novel coronavirus yesterday, marking the lowest number since late February, as the nation extended strict guidelines on social distancing.

South Korea has recorded around 100 or fewer daily new cases for more than three weeks, but health authorities remain on high alert over cluster infections at churches and hospitals, as well as new cases coming from overseas.

The 47 new cases detected yesterday were down from 81 new cases a day earlier, bringing the nation’s total infections to 10,284.

The nation’s death toll from the coronavirus rose by three to 186.

50 People Who Recovered Test Positive Again

According to health authorities, more than 50 people who recovered after contracting COVID-19 have tested positive again, but the results might have been due to the reactivation of the novel coronavirus.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said yesterday that 51 people from Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province — the epicenters of the COVID-19 outbreak in the nation — had tested positive for the virus after they were released from quarantine.

KCDC Director-General Jeong Eun-kyeong said the virus was highly likely to have been reactivated, instead of the people being re-infected, as they tested positive again in a relatively short time after being released from quarantine.

Busan Hits 2 Weeks With No New Cases

The city of Busan confirmed no new cases of community infections for the fourteenth day today and detected one case of an entrant from overseas. Patient 120, who is a 25-year-old male Dong-gu resident, who left for Turkey on February 1st as an exchange student and recently returned.

Meanwhile, the city decided not to penalize patient 110 who was studying in the US and took fever-reducing medicine to pass through airport quarantine despite exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

While the city decided not to press charges against patient 110, it will be difficult for the patient to avoid penalties since the central government said it would strictly punish entry into the country under fever reducers.

Buk-gu Woman Violates Infectious Disease and Prevention Act

The Buk-gu office said that it had reported a woman in her 50s to the police for violating the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act.

The woman came in contact with a confirmed Gyeongnam patient and was ordered to stay home from the 27th of last month. However, a joint inspection team found that she took a walk at Samrak Ecological Park on the afternoon of the 3rd.

Since the 3rd of this month, the city has formed 16 joint on-site inspection teams with a total of 48 people to check on those under self-quarantine with the police.

blank
BeFM News
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

