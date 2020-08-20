NewsBusan News

COVID-19 Latest: August 21

BeFM News

Here are the latest updates from local media and BeFM News.

New Cases in Busan

Busan confirmed 7 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing its cumulative caseload to 248.

After testing 979 people yesterday, Busan health authorities reported 7 new patients including 5 contacts of previously confirmed patients and 2 people who attended the Gwanghwamun rally on Liberation Day.

Patients 242 and 248 are friends of patient 234 who was confirmed yesterday. All 3 patients are 1st-year students at Gaya High School in Busanjin-gu.

Health authorities are planning to test all 1st-year students at Gaya High School.

City Strengthens Level 2 Distancing Regulations

Starting today, the city of Busan will strengthen its level 2 social distancing regulations.

Restrictions on indoor gatherings of 50 people or more will be strengthened to a ban on such gatherings.

12 types of high-risk facilities — including PC rooms, buffets, entertainment bars, singing rooms, and large private institutes with 300 or more students — and indoor national and public facilities will be closed.

Only remote regular services will be allowed at Busan churches and the seven public beaches, which had been scheduled to open until the 31st, will close early at midnight tonight.

Visitors may access the beaches but all convenience services will be suspended including parasols rentals and shower rooms.

However, essential workers for beach safety management will continue working until the 31st.

Organizers from Busan’s Liberation Day Event Refusing to Cooperate 

Despite an administrative order from the acting mayor of Busan city, Busan organizers are refusing to submit a list of those who attended the Gwanghwamun rally on Liberation Day.

According to Busan city today, 1,486 people including bus drivers took 44 chartered buses to attend the Gwanghwamun rally on Saturday.

The city issued an administrative order yesterday afternoon for a list of the Busan attendees who took the chartered buses to be submitted by 6pm tonight.

The city says the 35 organizers and one chartered bus contractor who received the order violated it as they have failed to submit the list of attendees.

The leaders reportedly have been avoiding phone calls and text messages so far. The city says it will review legal actions tomorrow after making further confirmations.
According to article 79 of the Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Act, violators of administrative orders, including those who refuse to submit a list, may face up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 20 million won.

Subyeon Waterfront Park is Closed

Subyeon Park in Millak-dong has been closed temporarily. A popular nighttime attraction for youth, it had been under a QR code entrance restriction to keep social distancing.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

COVID-19 Latest: News From Around Busan

BeFM News -
Here are the latest updates about the COVID-19 situation around the Busan area from BeFM News and local media.
Read more
Busan News

Four Entertainment Facilities Caught For Quarantine Inspection Violations During Holiday Weekend Crackdown

BeFM News -
Busan Police conducted joint inspections with local governments during the Liberation Day holiday at 787 entertainment facilities and caught four places
Read more
Busan News

Busan’s Beaches Saw Their Highest Amount of Visitors This Year Over the Holiday Weekend

BeFM News -
On the second day of the Liberation Day holiday on Sunday, Haeundae Beach attracted 267,000 vacationers this year, the largest number yet this season.
Read more
Busan News

Heavy Rains Left Over 2,100 Potholes in Busan

BeFM News -
Busan roads have suffered extensive damage due to the extensive rainy season. 
Read more
Busan News

Social Distancing Measures Increased to Level 2 in Busan From Today

BeFM News -
Social distancing measures in Busan city will be increased by one notch to Level 2 in the three-tier system for two weeks starting today.
Read more
Busan News

Busan to Provide Beach Information Via its YouTube Channel

BeFM News -
The city of Busan announced that it will provide various relative information at major beaches every morning for the first time in the country.
Read more

The Latest

City of Busan to Close Summer Operations at Public Beaches Today

Travel BeFM News -
The city of Busan, which is under level 2 of social distancing, has closed its summer operations at its seven beaches across the city.
Read more

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

비대면 시대 게임 인재들 랜선으로 모여라!

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 8월 20일부터 23일까지 총 4일간 예비 게임 개발자들의 게임 협업 프로젝트 ‘부산인디커넥트(BIC) 온라인 게임잼 2020’을 개최한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

KIMA Week 2020 Maritime Leisure Experience Applications Suspended

Sports News Haps Staff -
Korea International Marine and Leisure Week scheduled for Gwangalli Beach and Suyeong Yacht Club from August 21-30 is postponed.
Read more

Encountering Busan, The Wartime Capital

Events Haps Staff -
Take a look back at the history of Busan through this new exhibition.
Read more

Ramyeon Sales Surge in Korea as More People Stay Home to Eat

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
Sales of instant noodles in South Korea soared to a fresh all-time high in the first half of the year due to the coronavirus outbreak, data showed yesterday.
Read more
Busan
few clouds
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
65 %
3.6kmh
14 %
Thu
26 °
Fri
29 °
Sat
28 °
Sun
29 °
Mon
29 °

Dine & Drink

Ramyeon Sales Surge in Korea as More People Stay Home to Eat

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
Sales of instant noodles in South Korea soared to a fresh all-time high in the first half of the year due to the coronavirus outbreak, data showed yesterday.
Read more

Busan Bites: Myungpum Mulhoe

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Headquartered at Songjeong Beach, Myungpum Mulhoe is one of Busan's most popular restaurants, with branches in Yeonsan, Gwangan, Dongnae, and Songdo Beach.
Read more

LA Bar & Grill In Gwangalli Hosting Its 2nd Anniversary Party This Weekend

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
LA Bar & Grill in Gwangalli is hosting its 2nd-anniversary party this weekend from 7 pm to 2 am on Friday and Saturday.
Read more

Jagalchi Festival Latest to be Canceled

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
This year's Jaglalchi Festival, a popular seafood festival held every fall in Nampo-dong, has been canceled.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea