COVID-19 Latest: August 21

Here are the latest updates from local media and BeFM News.

New Cases in Busan

Busan confirmed 7 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing its cumulative caseload to 248.

After testing 979 people yesterday, Busan health authorities reported 7 new patients including 5 contacts of previously confirmed patients and 2 people who attended the Gwanghwamun rally on Liberation Day.

Patients 242 and 248 are friends of patient 234 who was confirmed yesterday. All 3 patients are 1st-year students at Gaya High School in Busanjin-gu.

Health authorities are planning to test all 1st-year students at Gaya High School.

City Strengthens Level 2 Distancing Regulations

Starting today, the city of Busan will strengthen its level 2 social distancing regulations.

Restrictions on indoor gatherings of 50 people or more will be strengthened to a ban on such gatherings.

12 types of high-risk facilities — including PC rooms, buffets, entertainment bars, singing rooms, and large private institutes with 300 or more students — and indoor national and public facilities will be closed.

Only remote regular services will be allowed at Busan churches and the seven public beaches, which had been scheduled to open until the 31st, will close early at midnight tonight.

Visitors may access the beaches but all convenience services will be suspended including parasols rentals and shower rooms.

However, essential workers for beach safety management will continue working until the 31st.

Organizers from Busan’s Liberation Day Event Refusing to Cooperate

Despite an administrative order from the acting mayor of Busan city, Busan organizers are refusing to submit a list of those who attended the Gwanghwamun rally on Liberation Day.

According to Busan city today, 1,486 people including bus drivers took 44 chartered buses to attend the Gwanghwamun rally on Saturday.

The city issued an administrative order yesterday afternoon for a list of the Busan attendees who took the chartered buses to be submitted by 6pm tonight.

The city says the 35 organizers and one chartered bus contractor who received the order violated it as they have failed to submit the list of attendees.

The leaders reportedly have been avoiding phone calls and text messages so far. The city says it will review legal actions tomorrow after making further confirmations.

According to article 79 of the Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Act, violators of administrative orders, including those who refuse to submit a list, may face up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 20 million won.

Subyeon Waterfront Park is Closed

Subyeon Park in Millak-dong has been closed temporarily. A popular nighttime attraction for youth, it had been under a QR code entrance restriction to keep social distancing.