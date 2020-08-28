NewsBusan News

COVID-19 Latest: August 29

BeFM News

Here is the latest local news about the COVID-19 situation in Busan from BeFM News and local media.

Busan Confirms Six More Positive Cases

The city of Busan confirmed 6 additional local cases and one overseas entrant case for COVID-19 yesterday.

The overseas entrant case has been confirmed to be a sailor of a Russian deep sea fishing vessel that entered Gamcheon Port on Thursday.

Confirmed No. 280 is an overseas entrant that was in self-isolation after arriving from Indonesia.

No. 281 partook in a family gathering in Suncheon, South Jeolla Province.

No. 282 is a member of a family that partook in the Gwanghwamun Rally on Liberation Day.

No. 283 has contracted the virus from No. 198 whose virus origin is not yet known.

The number of people whose contact tracing leads to No. 198 has been increased to 15.

No. 284 is an employee of the Haeundae Spa Center.

No. 285’s contact tracing is not yet known.

Busan Closes All Daycare Centers Until September 6

The city of Busan has ordered all daycare centers to close their businesses in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID19 in the region.

All 1,781 daycare centers in Busan will be closed from the 31st of this month until the 6th of next month.

While daycare centers will be closed, families with both parents working can have their children looked after at the centers.

City Starts Testing People Who Went to Haeundae Spa Center

Busan has begun carrying out diagnostic tests on 566 people who had contact with those who went to Haeundae Spa Center where two employees have recently been tested positive for COVID-19.

The move came after finding out that there are 1,500 people who had contact with the confirmed employees.

City Issues All Public Baths Closed For One Week

Amid virus outbreak in these facilities, the city of Busan issued a ban on assembly on all 819 public baths in the city, set to go into effect starting tomorrow until September 6.

Daycares Closed for One Week

The city also ordered all daycare centers to close; All 1,781 daycare centers in Busan will be closed from the 31st of this month until the 6th of next month.

During this time, families with dual working parents can have their children looked after at the centers.

The city explained that the order has been made to prevent the spread of COVID-19 through cluster infections and local transmissions via such facilities.

Seoul Imposes Tougher Restrictions Amid Outbreak

The government will begin to restrict operations of restaurants, bakeries and franchise coffee chains in the greater Seoul area.

Under the plan set to take effect from Sunday, August 30 to Sept 6, restaurants and bakeries can operate until 9 p.m., and only takeout and delivery will be permitted from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

For franchise coffee chains, only takeout or delivery will be permitted at all times.
Health authorities unveiled these stronger and “tailored” measures targeted for vulnerable groups and risk-prone facilities.

The country confirmed 371 cases of COVID 19 yesterday.

