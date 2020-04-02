NewsBusan News

COVID-19 Latest: Busan Hits 10 Days With No New Local Cases

BeFM News

There have been no additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections in Busan city in the past 10 days.

The city’s Health Administration said yesterday that 376 people have been checked for the pandemic virus, however, all have tested negative.

The cumulative number of confirmed patients in Busan as of 10 a.m. yesterday is the same as the previous day, with 119 confirmed patients.

Since the 24th of last month, there have been no additional confirmed patients for COVID-19 in Busan. The city health authorities said, however, that it is too early to feel relieved.

For details of where the confirmed patients have been prior to being tested positive for the virus, check the notice board at BEFM’s official website.

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Over 500 Busan Taxi Drivers Quit as Industry Takes a Big Hit

BeFM News -
COVID-19 has strongly hit the taxi industry with over 500 drivers resigning from their jobs in February according to new statistics.
Read more
Busan News

More Than 13,000 Students in Busan Unable to Access Online Classes Says Recent Survey

BeFM News -
More than 13,000 students in elementary, middle, and high schools in Busan were unable to do online classes according to a recent survey.
Read more
Busan News

Advisory Put Out Nationwide for Mosquitoes Carrying Encephalitis

Haps Staff -
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that it will strengthen the watch on mosquitoes carrying the disease Japanese encephalitis which are also referred to as small red house mosquitoes in Korean.
Read more
Busan News

Haeundae Selected as an International Conference Complex

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan has announced that parts of Haeundae were selected by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as an international conference complex
Read more
Busan News

Feasibility Study to Designate Five Major Tourist Attractions in Busan as National Parks to Begin Soon

BeFM News -
The Ministry of Environment and the Korea National Park Service announced that they will start a feasibility study on the designation of Geumjeongsan and the Busan Coastal areas as national parks after they were recommended by the city of Busan.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Police to Distribute Crime Prevention Videos to Foreigners

BeFM News -
Busan Metropolitan Police Agency will distribute a video to foreigners on how to prevent and report various crimes.
Read more

The Latest

Wine Sales Rising as People Stay at Home More

Dine & Drink hapsadmin -
As coronavirus has left many people staying home more often in recent weeks, a sharp rise in wine sales has been happening around the nation.
Read more

COVID-19 Latest: Busan Hits 10 Days With No New Local Cases

Busan News BeFM News -
There have been no additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections in Busan city in the past 10 days.
Read more

Sakhalin Businessman Makes $100,000 Donation to Help Fight Coronavirus Pandemic in Korea

Lifestyle Janna Vladimirovna -
Second-generation Sakhalin Korean Oleg K. Kan, who has been living with his family in Busan for several years, recently donated 122.5 million won ($100,000) USD to the Sarane Yolme City Charity Foundation.  
Read more

Geumgang Park to Get a Major Facelift

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
Once the top place in Busan for picnics and family outings in the 1960s through the 1980s, the "Geumgang Park Reorganization Project", which has been in progress since 2012, has finally been decided.
Read more

Construction of a Pedestrian Bridge Across the Nakdong River in Gupo to Begin This Month

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
Construction of a pedestrian bridge across the Nakdong River in Gupo-dong, Buk-gu, Busan will begin next month.
Read more

Over 500 Busan Taxi Drivers Quit as Industry Takes a Big Hit

Busan News BeFM News -
COVID-19 has strongly hit the taxi industry with over 500 drivers resigning from their jobs in February according to new statistics.
Read more
Busan
overcast clouds
15 ° C
15 °
15 °
24 %
4.1kmh
90 %
Fri
16 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
15 °
Tue
16 °

Dine & Drink

Wine Sales Rising as People Stay at Home More

Dine & Drink hapsadmin -
As coronavirus has left many people staying home more often in recent weeks, a sharp rise in wine sales has been happening around the nation.
Read more

Busan Bites: Chang Thai Noodles in Centum City

Busan Bites Taehyeong Kim -
Chang Thai Noodles, located on the first floor of the Centum Hotel across from BEXCO in Haeundae-gu, serves up a small sample of Thai treats in its intimate diner.
Read more

Shuttle Delivery Adds More Options in Haeundae

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle Delivery has added more delivery options in the Haeundae area.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Old-Style Korean Pork Cutlets – Ms. and Mr. Wang Tongasu

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Any Korean, who has memories of going to a street market with mom or with friends after school, would remember the Korean tongasu in 1980s or 1990s. Here you can taste the good memories.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea