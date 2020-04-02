COVID-19 Latest: Busan Hits 10 Days With No New Local Cases

There have been no additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections in Busan city in the past 10 days.

The city’s Health Administration said yesterday that 376 people have been checked for the pandemic virus, however, all have tested negative.

The cumulative number of confirmed patients in Busan as of 10 a.m. yesterday is the same as the previous day, with 119 confirmed patients.

Since the 24th of last month, there have been no additional confirmed patients for COVID-19 in Busan. The city health authorities said, however, that it is too early to feel relieved.

For details of where the confirmed patients have been prior to being tested positive for the virus, check the notice board at BEFM’s official website.