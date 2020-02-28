COVID-19 Latest: Busan Reaches 66 Cases, Including an 8-Year-Old Girl

Here are the latest updates from BeFM and local news about the COVID-19 situation in Busan.

Busan Reaches 66 Cases

As of 5 pm yesterday afternoon, South Korea has reported 2337 cases of Covid-19 and 13 deaths.

Busan has confirmed its first elementary school patient, bringing the port city’s total to 66.

An eight-year-old elementary school girl from Daegu came to visit her relatives in Dongnae-gu, and tested positive for the virus in Busan.

All 315 patients and staff at Asiad Hospital have received test results. Apart from 2 people — patient 12 and patient 51 — the remaining tested negative.

42 people who came in contact with patients 39 and 80 people who came into contact with patient 56, employees at Haeundae Sharing and Happiness Hospital, also tested negative.

Haeundae District Recommends to Use Personal Vehicles

Haeundae-gu ward office has recommended citizens to use personal vehicles to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and said that it will ease crackdowns on cars parked or stopped on the side of the roads until the 15th of next month.

The ward office explained that it will only conduct crackdowns near parking entrances of buildings, crosswalks, and intersections where traffic is dense.

It also said that any parking or stoppage violations which do not impede traffic or safety caught on fixed closed-circuit (CC) TVs will not be imposed with a penalty.

The ward office added, however, that residents who make reports through the safety app of any parking violations that cause inconveniences for them can be subject to penalty impositions.

Meanwhile, the central government has also encouraged public workers to use their personal cars and has temporarily lifted the ‘Alternate no-driving day’ system.

Agriculture Wholesale Markets to be Disinfected

Busan city announced that it will carry out high-intensity disinfection procedures at the local agriculture wholesales market to prevent COVID-19 disease.

Eomgung and Banyeo Agricultural Wholesale Market, which takes up 84% of agricultural products in Busan, is a multi-use facility that can be easily exposed to COVID-19.

From the 27th of this month until the end date for the measure, which has not been announced, the city will use two disinfection vehicles from Busan Stockbreeding Nonghyup to decontaminate the inner and outer markets of Eomgung and Banyeo agricultural markets.

The Wholesale Market Management Office has been making announcements on disinfection procedures at all of their facilities as well as publicizing personal hygiene practices.

Three of Busan’s Newest Confirmed Cases Came From at a Kindergarten in Suyeong-gu

Three more people have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from a kindergarten in Suyeong-gu where two patients have been confirmed yesterday including a female teacher.

A total of 72 students and kindergarten staff who have contacted the confirmed patients have been told to self-quarantine.

According to the Busan City and Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education yesterday, two teachers and one male acquaintance have been in contact with confirmed patient number 59, a female teacher in her 20s.

The number of confirmed patients for COVID-19 from the kindergarten has increased to five, including an admin staff who was confirmed positive yesterday.

The education office temporarily closed down the kindergarten yesterday for disinfection.