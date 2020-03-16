COVID-19 Latest: Busan Reaches its 101st Patient

Here is the latest news from Busan and the surrounding area from BeFM News and local media sources.

Busan Reaches 101 Patients

With one additional case of COVID-19 infection confirmed overnight, the total number of patients in Busan has increased to 101 as of 5 pm yesterday.

Four of the last five patients have connections to each other, which also resulted in the closure of Lotte Department Store in Seomyeon on Sunday for disinfecting.

For details of where the confirmed patients have been in English prior to testing positive for the virus, as well as how to purchases masks, check the notice board at BeFM’s official website.

Education Office Submits Revised Budget

The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education has submitted its first revised supplementary budget plan including funding to overcome the COVID-19 crisis to the Busan City Council.

The budget includes measures to overcome COVID-19 crisis, securing the safety of students, and revitalizing the local economy.

The budget was set at 12.7 billion won for COVID-19 preventative response measures and 77.7 billion won to support the recovery of the local economy.

Five billion won will be used to secure quarantine related products such as masks and thermometers.

Thermal imaging cameras will be installed at schools with more than 600 students and institutions affiliated with the education office.

COVID-19 Related Stress Levels Rising

There has recently been an increase in people complaining of COVID-19 related stress.

According to Busan Mental Health Center since last month, the center has given 1,430 telephone consultations related to the coronavirus as of the 13th, with the call frequency increasing in the past 2 to 3 weeks.

An official from the center said stress experienced as physical or mental pain is a normal response that anyone could experience during a disaster adding that deep breathing, lifting the heels and landing or other techniques could help relieve such symptoms.

The Busan Mental Health Center and the supporting centers in the city’s 16 wards and county are offering phone consultations for corona related psychological support through 215 counselors.