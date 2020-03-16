NewsBusan News

COVID-19 Latest: Busan Reaches its 101st Patient

BeFM News

Here is the latest news from Busan and the surrounding area from BeFM News and local media sources.

Busan Reaches 101 Patients

With one additional case of COVID-19 infection confirmed overnight, the total number of patients in Busan has increased to 101 as of 5 pm yesterday.

Four of the last five patients have connections to each other, which also resulted in the closure of Lotte Department Store in Seomyeon on Sunday for disinfecting.

For details of where the confirmed patients have been in English prior to testing positive for the virus, as well as how to purchases masks, check the notice board at BeFM’s official website.

Education Office Submits Revised Budget

The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education has submitted its first revised supplementary budget plan including funding to overcome the COVID-19 crisis to the Busan City Council.

The extra budget has measures to overcome the current crisis, secure the safety of students, and revitalize the local economy.

The budget includes measures to overcome COVID-19 crisis, securing the safety of students, and revitalizing the local economy.

The budget was set at 12.7 billion won for COVID-19 preventative response measures and 77.7 billion won to support the recovery of the local economy.

Five billion won will be used to secure quarantine related products such as masks and thermometers.

Thermal imaging cameras will be installed at schools with more than 600 students and institutions affiliated with the education office.

COVID-19 Related Stress Levels Rising

There has recently been an increase in people complaining of COVID-19 related stress.

According to Busan Mental Health Center since last month, the center has given 1,430 telephone consultations related to the coronavirus as of the 13th, with the call frequency increasing in the past 2 to 3 weeks.

An official from the center said stress experienced as physical or mental pain is a normal response that anyone could experience during a disaster adding that deep breathing, lifting the heels and landing or other techniques could help relieve such symptoms.

The Busan Mental Health Center and the supporting centers in the city’s 16 wards and county are offering phone consultations for corona related psychological support through 215 counselors.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Busan Announces Reimbursement Promo Event For Zero Pay Users

BeFM News -
Busan City announced an 8% reimbursement promo event will be held for consumers using the Zero Pay system in Busan until the end of the year.
Read more
Busan News

COVID-19: Two More Test Positive for Coronavirus in Busan

BeFM News -
Here is the latest news on the COVID-19 situation in Busan and the surrounding area from BeFM News and local media.
Read more
Busan News

COVID-19 Latest: Busan Releases 7 More Patients

BeFM News -
Here is the latest COVID-19 news from Busan and the surrounding area from BeFM News and local media.
Read more
Busan News

New Notification System Shows Real-time Mask Availability at Pharmacies

BeFM News -
Busan City has opened a real-time basis notification system informing the public on mask availability at authorized vendors from 3 pm yesterday.
Read more
Busan News

COVID-19 Latest: Masks Still in Short Supply in Busan, No New Cases Reported Yesterday

BeFM News -
Here is the latest news on the COVID-19 situation in Busan and the surrounding area from BeFM News and local media.
Read more
Busan News

COVID-19 Latest: No New Cases in Busan Since Saturday

BeFM News -
Here are the latest updates on the COVID-19 situation in Busan and the surrounding area from BeFM News and local media.
Read more

The Latest

Air Busan Increases Some Domestic Routes From Jeju Island

Travel Haps Staff -
Air Busan has announced a temporary increase in two flights from Jeju Island as domestic travel demand has begun to see a slight increase.
Read more

Partitions While Dining is the Newest Trend in Korea During Coronavirus

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
With the coronavirus all but changing the daily life of people in Korea, dining at work has also spawned a new trend -- partition dining.
Read more

Catch a BSCC Concert on YouTube Live

Arts & Culture hapsadmin -
The Busan Cultural Center is offering some music concerts through its Youtube channel on Thursday afternoons. Event Information Dates: March 12, March 19, March 26, April...
Read more

What to Do if You or a Family Member Are Self-Quarantined For Coronavirus

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
The Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention has released self-quarantine guidelines and guidelines for family members and cohabiters of a self-quarantined person in five different languages.
Read more

COVID-19 Latest: Busan Reaches its 101st Patient

Busan News BeFM News -
Here is the latest news from Busan and the surrounding area from BeFM News and local media sources.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: March 16 – March 22

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more
Busan
scattered clouds
2 ° C
3 °
1 °
69 %
1kmh
40 %
Mon
9 °
Tue
14 °
Wed
13 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
13 °

Dine & Drink

Partitions While Dining is the Newest Trend in Korea During Coronavirus

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
With the coronavirus all but changing the daily life of people in Korea, dining at work has also spawned a new trend -- partition dining.
Read more

Review: Costco’s New BLT Sandwich

Dine & Drink Taehyeong Kim -
For reasons that I've never understood, a BLT sandwich in Korea is almost never, a BLT sandwich.
Read more

HAPS 2020 St. Patrick’s Day Guide

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Busan has its fair share of parties, and we’ve got you covered on where to go to celebrate this year.
Read more

Johnny Rockets Offers a “Dipped in Cheese Burger”

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
ohnny Rockets in Korea has begun its latest offering -- the "Dipped in Cheese Burger".
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea