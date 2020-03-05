COVID-19 Latest: Fifth English Academy Case Confirmed in Busan, Australia Bans Visitors From Korea

Here is the latest news about the COVID-19 situation in Busan and the surrounding area from BeFM News and local media.

Fifth Case from an English Academy in Busanjin-gu

While 6,088 COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in the nation, Busan has confirmed 85 patients, one more than yesterday and three additional patients are being discharged.

With the 8th, 19th and 34th confirmed patients, all linked to Oncheon Church being discharged, the city now has 5 discharged patients.

Meanwhile, the city said that a parent (Busan-85) who received counseling at the English academy “3Jedu” in Busanjin-gu was confirmed with the virus.

Health authorities believe the parent was infected by the academy’s director, patient 54, while receiving 1-on-1 counseling for 20 to 30 minutes.

The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education had announced that another high school student (#83) was found positive for COVID-19 who went to the same academy in Busanjin-gu where three others have tested positive.

The Education Office said a 17-year-old high school student has reportedly contracted the disease from the director of the academy, confirmed patient number 54, on the 22nd of last month.

The 17-year-old student was confirmed for COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon after being self-quarantined.

The academy had four confirmed patients, including a lecturer (28-years-old, Busan, #36), director (27-years-old, Busan #54), a high school girl (18-years-old, Busan #70), and the 17-year-old student.

The Education Office has told 116 students that go to the academy to be self-quarantined.

It also said that the newly confirmed student had also gone to another academy in Danggam-dong. It also instructed the staff and students at the other academy, 120 people in total, to be self-quarantined.

Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don strongly urged local private institutes to remain closed at least until the beginning of school.

Industrial Companies Having a Hard Time to Secure Masks

Due to mask shortages, the central government has strengthened regulations to secure masks for the general public.

But those working at SMEs and industrial complexes are having a tougher time buying face masks.

According to the damage report center established by the Busan Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the most common complaints on the COVID-19 crisis were regarding the difficulty of obtaining protective masks.

In particular, there is growing anxiety for people working in industrial complexes, as the government has strengthened the public sales of masks without setting a separate measure on prevention supplies for these companies.

Education Office Providing More E-Learning Tools for Home Schooling

Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education has recommended various study methods including extensive reading to cultivate the mind during the extended vacation to stop COVID-19 infections

Secondary school students can study using e-books and EBSi course books. Such programs can be found on the education office’s website under the “COVID-19 response home-learning” page.

Schools in Busan and the rest of the country have delayed the new semester until the 23rd to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Australia Joins List of Temporary Banning Visitors From Korea

According to the Australian Embassy, Sydney plans to impose a temporary entry ban on visitors from South Korea today.

Seoul’s Foreign Ministry called in Australian Ambassador to South Korea James Choi apparently to lodge a complaint about the entry ban.

The embassy said that the entry ban went into effect at 7 p.m. yesterday and that the country will review whether to continue the ban in the next seven days.

It explained the measure “affords the best protection to slow the rate of transmission in Australia.”