COVID-19 Latest: First Busan Citizen Dies From Coronavirus

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in Busan and the surrounding area from BeFM News and local media.

First Busan Citizen Dies from Coronavirus

The city of Busan announced that Busan Patient 71 passed away on Tuesday.

This marks the city’s second COVID-19 death, however, it is the first for a Busan citizen to have died from the pandemic virus.

A 79-year-old man from Busanjin-gu was confirmed positive for the virus on the 28th of last month and was receiving treatment at Busan Medical Center.

He was later transferred to Kosin University Hospital as his health conditions got worse before succumbing to health issues.

The first death for COVID-19 in Busan was on the 13th, when an 88-year-old woman from Cheongdo, North Gyeongsang Province died.

There were no new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, keeping the number of 108 confirmed patients in the city.

Gijang-gun to Provide Disaster Income to Residents

Gijang-gun office will provide a 100,000 won basic disaster income to each resident in the gun-area.

Gijang-gun office said that it will provide a ‘Gijang-gun type basic disaster income’ of 100,000 won per capita to all residents in the region except for the Gijang-gun head and his household, for a total of 16.7 billion won.

The gun-office decided to give out the basic disaster income to all residents, scrapping its initial plan of 15 billion won given to only those in vulnerable groups, after discussing related matters with the Task Force in charge.

Visitors from the US May Face Tougher Screening Procedures

South Korea’s prime minister said today the government is targeting implementing stricter screening procedures for all arrivals from the United States over the new coronavirus starting no later than Friday.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun raised the urgency to tighten quarantine measures on all travelers from the U.S., citing spikes in imported cases of COVID-19.

Since Sunday, the government has been carrying out virus tests on all arrivals from Europe and imposing mandatory two-week self-isolation on those who test negative for the virus.

Chung stressed that there is no time to delay applying stricter screening procedures as more South Koreans will likely return home due to spikes in confirmed cases in the U.S.