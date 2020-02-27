NewsBusan News

COVID-19 Latest: Five Additional Cases Found in Busan

BeFM News

As of 5 pm yesterday afternoon, South Korea confirmed 171 additional COVID-19 patients, bringing the total to 1,766 cases and 12 deaths.

The city of Busan has confirmed 60 patients.

Mayors of Busan and Ulsan and the Gyeongnam Governor held a video conference yesterday and agreed to jointly respond to the crisis by sharing information and medical equipment

They agreed to share information on the movement routes of confirmed patients for quick response and quarantine measures on contacts.

For a surge in patients, the three regions also agreed to share medical resources, and will jointly respond to Shincheonji-related issues.

Police Looking to Track Down Shincheonji Members

Busan Metropolitan Police Agency will form a dedicated team to track down Shincheonji members who are unaccounted for.

It said it has established dedicated teams of 10 to 20 members at all Busan police stations, with a total of 288 officers.

Police are trying to locate Shincheonji followers in Busan using a list of 502 members it received yesterday from national health authorities and a list of about 14,000 members it received from the central government.

Travel

