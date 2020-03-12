NewsBusan News

COVID-19 Latest: Busan Releases 7 More Patients

BeFM News

Here is the latest COVID-19 news from Busan and the surrounding area from BeFM News and local media.

Busan Releases 7 More Patients

With 114 patients detected yesterday, there are now 7,869 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in the nation.

Meanwhile, Busan city said it has released 7 more coronavirus patients from the hospital, bringing the total number of discharged patients in the city to 35.

Of the 32 confirmed patients connected to Oncheon Church, 15 have been discharged while one of the 6 Shincheonji-related patients and 7 of the 13 patients associated with Daegu have fully recovered.

The total number of confirmed patients in Busan remains at 94.

News on confirmed patients, their recent routes and the 5-day rotation rationing system for facemasks can be found on the BeFM website (www.befm.or.kr) or on the BeFM Facebook page.

City Hopes to Entice Business Landlords With Tax Breaks

The city of Busan will promote a business that provides 50% of property tax to good landlords to reduce rental costs for small business owners.

Busan City announced that it will provide 50% of property tax (up to 2 million won) to commercial owners who cut rents by more than 10% for more than 3 months due to COVID-19 crisis.

Applications can be made through the Busan Economic Promotion Agency website or by mail.

More Countries Temporarily Restrict Entry to People From Korea

The foreign ministry said a total of 123 countries and territories were restricting entry or enforcing tougher quarantine measures for people from South Korea over coronavirus concerns.

As of 10 a.m. yesterday, 47 countries and territories are planning to impose or enforcing an entry ban on people who have been in Korea at least in the past two weeks.

Malaysia was moved to this list as it was expanding the scope of its entry ban from parts of Korea to the entire country, effective from Friday. Guatemala, Montenegro in the Balkans and Moldova in Eastern Europe also joined the list, with some exceptions applied to foreigners with residential permits.

Serbia now bars the entry of travelers from Korea’s Daegu city and North Gyeongsang Province — two epicenters of the COVID-19 outbreaks — putting the number of countries and territories imposing such restrictions at six.

Police Arresting People Spreading Fake News and Making False Reports

Seven people have been caught for distributing fake news or making false reports.

The Busan Metropolitan Police Agency said that it caught seven people, including a woman in her 30s, on charges of false reporting or making up stories related to COVID-19.

From January 30th to the 10th of this month, there were 383 reports of COVID-19 complaints received by the Busan Police.

Counseling calls were the most common with 246 cases, followed by 35 requests for health authorities, and 35 reports for suspected infections.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Travel

