COVID-19 Latest: One New Case Found in Busan, Alert Raised After Patient Visited Elderly Dance Hall

Here is the latest news about the COVID-19 situation in Busan and the surrounding area from BeFM News and local media.

One New Case Found in Busan

The city of Busan has confirmed 1 new COVID-19 case overnight, bringing the city’s total number of cases to 102 as of 5 pm yesterday.

The patient was said to have returned from a vacation in Spain.

Busan City Council held its 284th extraordinary session that passed a 329 billion won supplementary budget plan submitted by the city and education office for response measures against COVID-19.

The extra budget has allocated 153.7 billion won to stabilize public welfare through local economy revitalization, 53.9 billion won to support consumption recovery and the local economy and 6.6 billion won to protect citizens against the spread of COVID-19.

Busan Authorities on Alert After COVID Patient Visited a “Colatheque”

Busan health authorities are on alert since discovering that an elderly COVID-19 patient had frequented a so-called “Colatheque”, a type of dancehall for the elderly.

Health authorities said the GPS tracking of patient 71 who was confirmed on Feb. 28th showed he made frequent visits to a Colatheque in Bujeon-dong from early-to-mid last month.

Colatheques are a closed space where many senior citizens are in close contact with one another, raising concerns about group infection.

Mayor Oh Shares His Gratitude to Pharmacists

Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don visited pharmacies across the city the share his gratitude to workers who have been working non-stop to deliver masks to citizens.

“I express my gratitude to the president and 3,000 pharmacists who responded well over the past week on behalf of Busan citizens. Thank you for your active cooperation with a unique sense of mission even in difficult situations in the early stages of implementation,” he said.

In addition, after visiting the pharmacy, he posted a post on his personal SNS saying, “Medical staff, officials, insulators who are experiencing inconvenience, citizens who share hope, and pharmacists, thank you for making this world beautiful.”

Mobile Negative Pressure Booth Developed by Local Doctor

For the fast and safe sample collection of suspected coronavirus patients, a doctor at a Busan screening center developed a “mobile negative pressure booth” that is spreading to local health centers.

Healthcare worker Dr. Ahn Yeo-hyun developed the booth while trying to find ways to improve the negative pressure tents used in screening centers.

The existing screening center tents require medical staff to wear protective gear and collect samples in the same space as the suspected patient.

The Mobile Negative Pressure Booth, on the other hand, is a small negative pressure space for only the patient, that allows medical staff to collect samples through a small opening from the outside.

Local Soju Company Daesun Donates Alcohol for Disinfectant

Busan’s local distilling company has decided to donate alcohol again to be used for sterilization against COVID-19.

Daesun Distilling Corporation announced that 20 tons of medical alcohol that can be used to disinfect medical devices in hospitals will be delivered to each medical institution through local regional public offices.

The alcohol to be delivered has been diluted to 75 percent from the concentrate of 95 percent.

It will be mainly used to disinfect medical devices in hospitals to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Customs Expedites Masks Entering the Country

Since custom clearance has become simplified for normalizing mask supplies in Korea, more than 1 million masks were able to be imported in just 10 days.

According to the Busan Main Customs, masks were cleared through customs with the help of the designated support team for clearance which began work on the 9th of this month.

They were able to clear a total of 1,220,000 masks.

Daegu Cases Rise Again as New Cluster Found

Daegu city government officials said another cluster transmission of the new coronavirus has infected more than 70 people at a nursing hospital in the nation’s fourth-largest city.

The Daegu Metropolitan City Government said a total of 74 people, including 57 patients and 17 medical staff, from the nursing hospital have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The facility was immediately put into cohort isolation as part of the city government’s latest efforts to isolate medical facilities that report cluster infections.

According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), the nation’s total infections are at 8,413, as of 12 pm yesterday.