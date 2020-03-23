COVID-19 Latest – More than 80% of Busan Residents Fear the Spread of Coronavirus

Here is the latest news about the coronavirus situation in Busan and the surrounding area from BeFM news and local media.

Over 80% of Local Residents Fear Spreading Coronavirus

Survey results showed that more than 80% of Busan citizens fear the spread of the new coronavirus.

The Busan Development Institute released survey results conducted on citizens asking questions about the current coronavirus crisis and their responses on Busan city’s measures to cope with COVID-19.

According to the results of a survey conducted on 1,030 Busan citizens on the 5th and 9th, 81.1% of respondents said they fear for the spread of COVID-19.

Respondents feared for the spread of infection to others nearby at 82.4%, a figure that is higher than those concerned about being infected themselves.

Since the spread of the coronavirus, anxiety about the uncertain future came out at top with 59.3% and adverse physical symptoms due to excessive stress came out at 29.4%.

Busan’s Air Quality Has Improved This Year Due to Coronavirus

Air quality in March has markedly improved over last year.

This is attributed to the decrease in pollutant emissions due to the impact of various economic production activities as the number of cases of coronavirus increased sharply in Korea from the end of February.

There has been no emergency reduction measures issued in Busan this year. In addition, last year in Busan, Ultra-fine dust warnings — when the average concentration of ultra-fine dust time of 75µg/㎥ or more lasted for 2 hours — was 16 days, but this year has only seen two days up until yesterday.

Government Asks For More Social Distancing Measures

The South Korean government announced yesterday of a set of tough “social distancing” measures for civil servants, employees of public organizations and soldiers nationwide, kicking off a two-week intensive campaign against the spread of the coronavirus.

The guidelines call for the expansion of telecommuting among public officials, flexible working hours and restrictions on after-work activities out of home.

At work, they are required to minimize face-to-face meetings or briefings and business trips abroad.

The foreign ministry will refrain from holding events for foreign diplomats here and the justice ministry will curtail the transfer of inmates. The transport ministry will impose the “top-notch quarantine system” for public transit services, in which the passenger seats of buses and trains will be separated, amid a continued curfew and restrictions on leave for service members.

The measures apply not only to central government workers but also to those at local authorities and other public organizations

93-year-old Woman Recovers From COVID-19

Gyeongsan city officials said yesterday that a 93-year-old South Korean woman infected with the coronavirus has fully recovered and been released from quarantine.

The patient, a resident at a nursing hospital in the southeastern city of Gyeongsan, was discharged after fully recovering from COVID-19 at a Seoul hospital.

The city is adjacent to Daegu, the epicenter of the local outbreak.

The patient is the oldest person among recovered COVID-19 cases.