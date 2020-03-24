NewsBusan News

COVID-19 Latest: Education Office Recommends Extending Closures for Institutes

BeFM News

Here is the latest news of the coronavirus situation in Busan and the surrounding region from BeFM News and local media.

BMCOE Recommends Extending Closures For Institutes

Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education has recommended today (24) on extending closures for institutes, teaching centers, and private tutors until the spring semester for public schools open again.

The education office had initially recommended the closure of private education facilities until the 22nd, however, the school has extended closure recommendations until the 5th of next month, a day before public school commences spring semester.

The education office plans to strengthen on-site quarantine at facilities, self-checklist inspection on a daily basis, and personal hygiene management inspection during the recommendation period of closure, along with five educational support agencies.

As of yesterday, some 73.3% of all private education institutes, or 6,230 out of 8,501 institutes participated in the closure.

Korea Issues a Special Travel Advisory for its Citizens

South Korea has issued a “special travel advisory” calling on its citizens to cancel or postpone their trips abroad over the spread of the new coronavirus, the foreign ministry said.

The special travel advisory, effective since yesterday, applies to all countries except those that are already under higher alerts that call for a withdrawal of citizens or are subject to a travel ban.

It also calls for people who are staying outside of Korea to take extra caution for their safety.

The special advisory is issued due to an urgent danger and is valid for the next four weeks unless it is extended.

The advisory suspends the travel alerts already in place, except for the ones under higher warnings.

Two Arrested For Mask Theft

Busan-jin police has arrested two people in connection with stealing masks from a former employer.

The two stole 3,000 KF94 masks and resold them on Korean internet shopping sites for 3,000 to 4,000 won.

The pair had previously worked for the Namgu company and had knowledge of where the masks were stored.

 

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

COVID-19 Latest – More than 80% of Busan Residents Fear the Spread of Coronavirus

BeFM News -
Here is the latest news about the coronavirus situation in Busan and the surrounding area from BeFM news and local media.
Read more
Busan News

Canadian Consulate in Busan Only Taking Phone Inquiries, Drop Off Box For Passport Documents

Haps Staff -
As of March 24, the Honorary Consulate of Canada in Busan will process inquiries by phone only.
Read more
Busan News

30,000 Infant Masks Made Available

Haps Staff -
30,000 infant masks have been made available at 628 pharmacies around the city.
Read more
News

Ulsan to Reduce Bus Routes Amid Sharp Decrease in Passengers

Haps Staff -
The city of Ulsan has announced that they plan to reduce the number of bus routes as passengers have nearly halved since the coronavirus.
Read more
News

English and Chinese Websites Now Available in Korea to Update Coronavirus Situation

Haps Staff -
Quarantine authorities in South Korea have opened up new English and Chinese websites for foreigners in the country to better understand the country's efforts to fight coronavirus.
Read more
Busan News

City Officials Nervous as 537 Churches Plan to Hold Service This Weekend in Busan

Haps Staff -
City officials are nervous as 537 churches are expected to hold service this weekend, an increase of almost 80 more than last weekend. The majority...
Read more

The Latest

Traditional Markets Starting to Reopen in Busan

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Traditional markets around the city which had been temporarily shut down are starting to re-open to the public.
Read more

Gimhae International Airport Has Almost No International Flights Going Inbound or Outbound

Travel BeFM News -
Gimhae International Airport’s international bound flights total zero for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday's, the first time since the airport was established, due to COVID-19.
Read more

COVID-19 Latest: Education Office Recommends Extending Closures for Institutes

Busan News BeFM News -
Here is the latest news of the coronavirus situation in Busan and the surrounding region from BeFM News and local media.
Read more

해운대 언어 교환 @ Treehouse Busan 3월 27일

문화 Haps Staff -
“HAEUNDAE LANGUAGE EXCHANGE” 복합 문화공간 TREEHOUSE BUSAN 에서 첫 번째 해운대 랭귀지 익스체인지 모임이 열립니다.
Read more

KBL Cancels The Rest of the Season

Sports Haps Staff -
The Korean Basketball League has canceled the remainder of the 2019/20 season including the playoffs.
Read more

BFIC Offering Psychological Support for COVID-19

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
The Busan Foundation for International Cooperation is offering free psychological support for foreigners in Busan.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
10 ° C
10 °
10 °
61 %
1kmh
0 %
Wed
15 °
Thu
17 °
Fri
17 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
12 °

Dine & Drink

Bollywood Brings Back its Vegan Buffet this Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Indian restaurant Bollywood Busan in Gwangalli has announced they will hold its first "Vegan Buffet" this Saturday.
Read more

Eat Like a Loval: Aroi’s Bbing Bbing at Millak Waterfront Park

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
This Thai restaurant offers great selections of Southeast Asian alcohol including Sangsom, and Singha, Chang and Saigon beer in a lovely open space in addition to simple Thai delicacies.
Read more

Lotte Hotel’s “The Lounge” Offering a Salad Buffet

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Lotte Hotel Seomyeon's first-floor restaurant "The Lounge" is offering a salad buffet special throughout the end of the year.
Read more

Busan’s Best Local Restaurants 2020 eBook Now Available

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan has published its "Best Local Restaurants" restaurant guidebook, available in four languages: Korean, English, Chinese and Japanese.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea