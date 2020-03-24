COVID-19 Latest: Education Office Recommends Extending Closures for Institutes

Here is the latest news of the coronavirus situation in Busan and the surrounding region from BeFM News and local media.

BMCOE Recommends Extending Closures For Institutes

Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education has recommended today (24) on extending closures for institutes, teaching centers, and private tutors until the spring semester for public schools open again.

The education office had initially recommended the closure of private education facilities until the 22nd, however, the school has extended closure recommendations until the 5th of next month, a day before public school commences spring semester.

The education office plans to strengthen on-site quarantine at facilities, self-checklist inspection on a daily basis, and personal hygiene management inspection during the recommendation period of closure, along with five educational support agencies.

As of yesterday, some 73.3% of all private education institutes, or 6,230 out of 8,501 institutes participated in the closure.

Korea Issues a Special Travel Advisory for its Citizens

South Korea has issued a “special travel advisory” calling on its citizens to cancel or postpone their trips abroad over the spread of the new coronavirus, the foreign ministry said.

The special travel advisory, effective since yesterday, applies to all countries except those that are already under higher alerts that call for a withdrawal of citizens or are subject to a travel ban.

It also calls for people who are staying outside of Korea to take extra caution for their safety.

The special advisory is issued due to an urgent danger and is valid for the next four weeks unless it is extended.

The advisory suspends the travel alerts already in place, except for the ones under higher warnings.

Two Arrested For Mask Theft

Busan-jin police has arrested two people in connection with stealing masks from a former employer.

The two stole 3,000 KF94 masks and resold them on Korean internet shopping sites for 3,000 to 4,000 won.

The pair had previously worked for the Namgu company and had knowledge of where the masks were stored.