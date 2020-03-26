NewsBusan News

COVID-19 Latest: One New Case Reported in Busan

BeFM News

Here are the latest news updates from BeFM News and local media about the local situation about coronavirus.

Imported Cases Rising in Korea

Amid a jump in imported cases, South Korea’s new coronavirus cases hovered around 100 for the second straight day today.

According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the 104 new cases, detected yesterday, brought the nation’s total infections to 9,241.

The death toll rose by six to 132, and 56 virus patients are in critical condition.

The total number of imported cases jumped by 30 to 131.

In addition to the 30 new imported cases that were detected at airports, 27 more imported infections were confirmed by local governments yesterday.

Korean Virus Test Kits Rising in Overseas Markets

South Korean-made virus test kits are increasing their presence in overseas markets as demand for diagnostic tools to fight the new coronavirus accelerates in many virus-hit countries.

According to Seoul’s foreign ministry, 47 countries have so far asked about importing South Korean-made coronavirus test kits, while an additional 39 countries have requested them as humanitarian aid.

According to industry insiders, the number of such requests from foreign countries is likely to further increase down the road, as South Korea has been recognized globally for its diagnostic capabilities that led to a slowdown in new COVID-19 cases.

One New Patient Confirmed in Busan

Busan city confirmed one new patient today, bringing its total number of cases to 109. Patient 109 is a 23-year-old male Dongnae-gu resident who entered the country last Tuesday from London.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun announced today strengthened quarantine measures for all US arrivals, that are set to take place starting from zero hour tomorrow.

Those with symptoms and foreigners coming for short-term visits will be tested, while citizens and foreigners staying long term must self-quarantine for 14-days.

Chung stressed that legal action and deportation for foreigners will be taken against those who violate self-quarantine rules.

Suyeong-gu to Give 50,000 won to each resident

To help revitalize the local economy, set back by the coronavirus outbreak, Suyeong-gu has decided to give out an emergency stabilization fund of 50,000 won to each resident.

The fund will apply to those registered as residents of Suyeong-gu from the 25th until the payment day.

Suyeong-gu is joining a group of other Busan regions, including Nam-gu, Busanjin-gu, Dong-gu, and Gijang-gun, that are providing such disaster relief payouts for their residents.

Gijang-gun has offered to pay all residents 100,000 won per resident.

 

