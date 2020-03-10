NewsBusan News

COVID-19 Latest: Masks Still in Short Supply in Busan, No New Cases Reported Yesterday

BeFM News

Here is the latest news on the COVID-19 situation in Busan and the surrounding area from BeFM News and local media.

No New Cases in Busan Again

For the third day in a row, there have been no additional COVID-19 infections confirmed in Busan.

More than 12,000 people have been tested for the virus and 89 confirmed patients have received hospital treatment.

With 11 of them released from the hospital today, a total of 20 patients have been discharged in Busan.

Of those discharged yesterday, the infection routes of five patients were linked to Oncheon Church, while three were linked to Daegu and two were contacts of confirmed patients.

Active cases in the hospital receiving negative pressure room treatment have reduced to 69.

News on confirmed patients, and their recent routes or the mask purchase 5-day rotation system, can be found on the BeFM website (www.befm.or.kr) or on the BeFM Facebook page.

Masks in Short Supply in Busan

Busan residents struggled to find masks on the second day of a new government enforced policy on regulating mask purchases.

Many of the people in line to buy masks yesterday morning — born on years ending in two or seven — were turned away at a pharmacy in Jungdong, Haeundae-gu as masks had not been stocked.

Some pharmacies also handed out ticket numbers for convenience but had to suspend their ticketing system after experiencing various issues such as customer disputes and repeated purchases.

Education Office to Hire Nurses for Some Schools

Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education announced that it will provide support to large schools and kindergartens by dispatching licensed nurses in efforts to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The support is being carried out to alleviate public anxiety on the new coronavirus and to prevent and respond quickly to the disease.

85 schools will be supported with licensed nurses, including 51 oversized schools that have between 800 and 1,000 students.

Supporting health workers are responsible for fever checks, guidance on proper hand disinfection and mask wear, and rapid response and management in the event of self-quarantine.

Countries Imposing Entry Bans Up to 109

The foreign ministry said a total of 109 countries and territories are imposing entry bans or tougher quarantine procedures for people from South Korea over coronavirus concerns yesterday, up by three from the previous day.

According to the Ministry website, Norway, Slovakia and Rwanda have joined the list of countries and territories imposing stricter immigration controls and requiring or recommending self-quarantine, raising the tally to 49.

Norway recommends a 14-day self-isolation for people from Korea, Iran, northern Italy, and a few others regardless of whether they show symptoms.

Slovakia requires a two-week home quarantine for its citizens and foreigners arriving from four countries including Korea, with those people subjected to a penalty in case of an infraction.

Coronavirus Patient’s Recovery Letter Goes Viral

A picture of a letter of gratitude written by confirmed patient number 47 to a medical team in Busan is trending on social media.

The letter translated into English partially read: “I am greatly thankful for the medical team that has come to rescue me when I fell unconscious due to breathing trouble at the screening center.”

The patient had collapsed on the 24th of February due to breathing problems while looking for a screening center at Daedong Hospital.

He received immediate medical help and was hospitalized for treatment after testing positive for the virus the next day.

The confirmed patient 47 was discharged from the hospital on the 7th after a full recovery.

The routes of where the confirmed patients have been in English, prior to being tested positive for COVID-19, can be found on the notice board of BEFM’s official website.

BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Travel

