COVID-19 Latest: No New Cases in Busan Since Saturday

Here are the latest updates on the COVID-19 situation in Busan and the surrounding area from BeFM News and local media.

No New Cases in Busan Since Saturday

96 COVID-19 patients were confirmed in the nation yesterday, bringing the national total to 7,478.

Busan had no additional confirmed cases yesterday making it the second day with no new patients in the port city.

The city of Busan has confirmed 89 patients. Nine of them have been discharged while 80 are active cases receiving treatment at the hospital.

Two of the confirmed patients are in severe condition and on ventilators. A pregnant woman confirmed with the virus on Saturday, fortunately, has shown no related symptoms.

News on confirmed patients and their recent routes can be found on the BeFM website (www.befm.or.kr) or on the BeFM Facebook page.

Education Office Steps Up Efforts to Contain COVID-19

Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education decided to operate a “COVID-19 Active Administrative Support Group” for quick response to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The group has been organized to minimize delays in the virus outbreak response due to ambiguous or inadequate regulations.

The support group will be led by the vice-superintendent of education as the director, and the director of planning as the deputy director. Other top officials will be part of the group for prompt response and decision making.

North Korea Releases Quarantined Foreigners

Around 80 foreigners who were quarantined for weeks in the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, have finally left the country.

News site NK News said the Air Koryo flight to Vladivostok is the first commercial flight to leave North Korea in over a month.

The flight landed in the far-eastern Russian city yesterday morning.

One embassy staff that left had reportedly been confined to their place of stay for weeks during February and early March.

North Korea quarantined hundreds of foreigners in the capital in an attempt to stop the coronavirus from breaking out.

Japan, South Korea Begin Entry Restrictions Against Each Other

South Korea and Japan began enforcing entry restrictions against each other’s citizens ostensibly over new coronavirus concerns yesterday, worsening their bilateral ties already frayed by a protracted row over trade and wartime history.

Tokyo suspended its visa waiver program for South Koreans and started asking them to stay at designated facilities for two weeks and refraining from using public transportation. Moreover, it allows flights from Korea to land only in Narita Airport near Tokyo and Osaka’s Kansai Airport.

In a tit-for-tat response to Tokyo’s entry restrictions, Seoul halted a 90-day visa-free entry program for Japanese also yesterday. It also imposed special entry procedures that subject Japanese to temperature checks, health documentations and other paperwork at airports.

BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Travel

