COVID-19 Latest: Schools Delayed Two More Weeks

Here is the latest news from Busan and the surrounding area about the COVID-19 situation from BeFM News and local media.

No New Cases Yesterday in Busan

Busan added no new COVID-19 cases overnight and discharged 4 more patients from the hospital yesterday.

Schools Delayed Once Again

The Ministry of Education announced yesterday all daycares and elementary, middle and high schools, as well as special education schools nationwide, will delay the start of the school year by another two weeks to April 6th.

With social distancing, schools will focus on preparing for commencement during the break
and through administrative and financial support improve preventive measures at schools and learning support.

The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education is planning to provide 60,000 won to 130,000 won in Onnuri vouchers and book gift certificates to all primary and secondary school students in Busan.

Universities have not announced delayed dates yet.

Education Office to Provide Masks for Students and Staff

Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education announced that it will provide cotton masks to all school students and staff to stop the spread of COVID-19.

This is a measure being carried out as public anxiety grows amid a supply shortage of health masks.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety had once said cotton masks can be used as an alternative to help prevent infectious disease in the absence of health masks in the case of emergency.

Based on the agencies’ remarks, the education office has decided to purchase 1 million masks at a cost of 1.5 billion won and provide 2 cotton masks per student and faculty member.

