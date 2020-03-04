NewsBusan News

COVID-19 Latest: Second Patient Discharged in Busan, Outbreak at Academy Causing Concern

BeFM News

Here is the latest news from Busan and the local area from BeFM News and local media outlets.

Busan Cases Rises to 84, Concern for Breakout of Cases at an Academy

Busan has confirmed 84 COVID-19 cases, and the city discharged patient-49, the second patient to be discharged following the first patient two days ago.

Four of the confirmed cases have been linked to an academy, causing concerns it may become another cluster of cases.

The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education announced that another high school student (#83) was found positive for COVID-19 who went to the same academy in Busanjin-gu where three others have tested positive.

The education office said a 17-year-old high school student has reportedly contracted the disease from the director of the academy, confirmed patient number 54, on the 22nd of last month.

The 17-year-old student was confirmed for COVID-19 yesterday afternoon after being self quarantined.

As a result, the academy now has four confirmed patients, including a lecturer (28-years-old, Busan, #36), director (27-years-old, Busan #54), high school girl (18-years-old, Busan #70), and the 17-year-old student.

The education office has told 116 students that go to the academy to be self-quarantined.

It also said that the newly confirmed student had also gone to another academy in Danggam-dong. It also instructed the staff and students at the other academy, 120 people to be self-quarantined.

Meanwhile, Busan City announced it will provide sign language videos on COVID-19 information for disadvantaged groups.

COVID-19 resources and consultation services in Korean sign language can also be found at the National Information Society Agency’s 107 Sonmal E-eum Center, the KCDC’s Kakaotalk channel and the 129 video sign language consultation app.

Lifestyle Changes Show Social Distancing of People

As the government has stressed the concerted efforts of individual citizens in preventing the spread of COVID-19, a social distancing campaign has taken off, starting with small lifestyle changes.

A director-level government worker in Busan also emphasized social distancing by posting on social media pictures of a menu for one, even eating away from family members at home.

Meanwhile, along with the social distancing movement, a campaign to avoid hoarding masks has been spreading.

More Countries Restricting Entry for Koreans and Travelers in Korea

A total of 92 countries and territories were imposing entry restrictions or stricter quarantine procedures on people from coronavirus-hit South Korea, with Qatar being the latest to slap an entry ban.

According to the foreign ministry website, as of 9 a.m. yesterday, 38 countries and territories barred the entry of travelers who have visited Korea in at least the past two weeks.

Qatar began to enforce an entry ban starting Monday on foreigners with a record of visits to South Korea, China, Iran, Italy or Egypt over the past month.

Foreigners who have residential permits in the Middle Eastern country will face a 14-day quarantine at a designated facility.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

COVID-19 Latest: 3 More Cases in Busan, BIFC Undergoes Emergency Measures

BeFM News -
Here are the latest updates from the Busan and surrounding areas regarding COVID-19 from BeFM News and local media.
Read more
News

Canadian Embassy News: Latest on COVID-19 For Canadian Citizens in Korea

Haps Staff -
The Canadian Embassy has received the following information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) of the Republic of Korea.
Read more
Busan News

COVID-19 Latest: Two Caught for Selling Fake Masks, First Person Discharged in Busan

BeFM News -
Here is the latest news on the COVID-19 situation in Busan and the surrounding areas from BeFM News and local media outlets.
Read more
Busan News

Beware of Scam Texting and Phone Calls About Coronavirus

BeFM News -
The city of Busan is warning its citizens to be careful of scammers sending text messages and phone calls taking advantage of the COVID-19 crisis.
Read more
Busan News

Designated Clinics for Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Busan

Busan City News -
The city of Busan released a list of the designated clinics for coronavirus cases around the city.
Read more
Busan News

COVID-19 Latest: Busan Reaches 66 Cases, Including an 8-Year-Old Girl

BeFM News -
Here are the latest updates from BeFM and local news about the COVID-19 situation in Busan.
Read more

The Latest

HQ Bar Announces Temporary New Hours

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The popular expat bar HQ in Gwangalli has announced new temporary hours due to the COVID-19.
Read more

COVID-19 Latest: Second Patient Discharged in Busan, Outbreak at Academy Causing Concern

Busan News BeFM News -
Here is the latest news from Busan and the local area from BeFM News and local media outlets.
Read more

FinnAir’s Busan to Helsinki Route Postponed Until July

International Destinations Haps Staff -
The long-awaited flight route that would connect Busan to Europe has been postponed.
Read more

2020 Matinee Concert in March “Guitar Group Fiesta” is Postponed

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The 2020 Matinee Concert in March "Guitar Group Fiesta" scheduled for March 10th at the Busan Cinema Center has been postponed.
Read more

Dongbu IKEA Busan Makes Temporary New Hours

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Dongbu Busan IKEA has set new temporary hours for two weeks in March.
Read more

COVID-19 Latest: 3 More Cases in Busan, BIFC Undergoes Emergency Measures

Busan News BeFM News -
Here are the latest updates from the Busan and surrounding areas regarding COVID-19 from BeFM News and local media.
Read more
Busan
few clouds
0.1 ° C
1 °
-1 °
50 %
4.6kmh
20 %
Wed
3 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
13 °

Dine & Drink

HQ Bar Announces Temporary New Hours

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The popular expat bar HQ in Gwangalli has announced new temporary hours due to the COVID-19.
Read more

“Busan Clean Zone” to Certify Safe Restaurants For Customers Worried About COVID-19

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Busan has certified the city’s first-ever ‘Busan Clean Zone’ at a local restaurant that was once visited by a confirmed patient of COVID-19.
Read more

Praha 993 Closed Until March 15th

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Craft brewers Praha 993 has announced they will temporarily close their brew pub in Millak-dong until March 15th due to COVID-19.
Read more

“Home-bap” Rising in Popularity

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
As more and more diners are preferring to stay home these days due to the coronavirus, "Home-bap", which means "Home rice" or "Home cooking" as become popular amongst families and singles who are reluctant to go outside to eat.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea