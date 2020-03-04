COVID-19 Latest: Second Patient Discharged in Busan, Outbreak at Academy Causing Concern

Here is the latest news from Busan and the local area from BeFM News and local media outlets.

Busan Cases Rises to 84, Concern for Breakout of Cases at an Academy

Busan has confirmed 84 COVID-19 cases, and the city discharged patient-49, the second patient to be discharged following the first patient two days ago.

Four of the confirmed cases have been linked to an academy, causing concerns it may become another cluster of cases.

The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education announced that another high school student (#83) was found positive for COVID-19 who went to the same academy in Busanjin-gu where three others have tested positive.

The education office said a 17-year-old high school student has reportedly contracted the disease from the director of the academy, confirmed patient number 54, on the 22nd of last month.

The 17-year-old student was confirmed for COVID-19 yesterday afternoon after being self quarantined.

As a result, the academy now has four confirmed patients, including a lecturer (28-years-old, Busan, #36), director (27-years-old, Busan #54), high school girl (18-years-old, Busan #70), and the 17-year-old student.

The education office has told 116 students that go to the academy to be self-quarantined.

It also said that the newly confirmed student had also gone to another academy in Danggam-dong. It also instructed the staff and students at the other academy, 120 people to be self-quarantined.

Meanwhile, Busan City announced it will provide sign language videos on COVID-19 information for disadvantaged groups.

COVID-19 resources and consultation services in Korean sign language can also be found at the National Information Society Agency’s 107 Sonmal E-eum Center, the KCDC’s Kakaotalk channel and the 129 video sign language consultation app.

Lifestyle Changes Show Social Distancing of People

As the government has stressed the concerted efforts of individual citizens in preventing the spread of COVID-19, a social distancing campaign has taken off, starting with small lifestyle changes.

A director-level government worker in Busan also emphasized social distancing by posting on social media pictures of a menu for one, even eating away from family members at home.

Meanwhile, along with the social distancing movement, a campaign to avoid hoarding masks has been spreading.

More Countries Restricting Entry for Koreans and Travelers in Korea

A total of 92 countries and territories were imposing entry restrictions or stricter quarantine procedures on people from coronavirus-hit South Korea, with Qatar being the latest to slap an entry ban.

According to the foreign ministry website, as of 9 a.m. yesterday, 38 countries and territories barred the entry of travelers who have visited Korea in at least the past two weeks.

Qatar began to enforce an entry ban starting Monday on foreigners with a record of visits to South Korea, China, Iran, Italy or Egypt over the past month.

Foreigners who have residential permits in the Middle Eastern country will face a 14-day quarantine at a designated facility.