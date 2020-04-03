COVID-19 Latest – Social Distancing Campaign Likely to be Extended

Here is the latest news about the coronavirus pandemic around Busan and the local area from BeFM News and local media.

Social Distancing Campaign Likely to be Extended

South Korea is expected to extend its strict social distancing drive amid a steady rise in mass infections and imported cases.

The government launched the two-week campaign on March 22, urging people to keep a safe distance from each other by putting off all meetings, avoiding crowds and working from home to minimize contact.

The drive is set to end on Sunday but officials have hinted at the possibility of extending the period, given the current trend of new COVID-19 cases in the country.

Officials said the government plans to announce its decision today after a coronavirus response meeting, led by Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun.

Busan Hits 11 Days of No New Cases

Busan city has detected no new COVID-19 cases from community spread for 11 consecutive days since the 24th of last month.

Meanwhile, the city said citizens who arrived from overseas since April 1st should go to a screening center at their local health center to get tested.

Previously, the city had only required travelers from Europe to get tested within three days of entering the country, in accordance with the guidelines from central health authorities.

However, the city said it decided to change its policy to prevent secondary transmissions as cases of infections have also been confirmed in entrants from other countries.

Large Cruise Ship Docks in Busan

A large cruise ship which had been stuck in international waters due to COVID-19, docked at Busan Port at 7 am yesterday.

Since cruise operations were suspended in Asia due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas had been stranded but requested to enter Busan Port to refuel and receive necessary supplies for the crew onboard.

Busan Port Authority consulted quarantine authorities and approved the vessel’s entry for oil and ship supplies while banning the crew from disembarking.

Health Worker in Gijang Violates COVID-19 Guidelines

As mandatory screening tests are being conducted on all foreign arrivals, a health center worker in Busan was found to have violated guidelines by telling a patient without a car to visit the screening center by cab.

The Gijang-gun Office said that the health center worker in question is being audited.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Busan City require public health centers to send vehicles to transport entrants from overseas to prevent public transportation use and unnecessary contact.