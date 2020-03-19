NewsBusan News

COVID-19 Latest: Swiss Citizen Tests Positive in Busan, Stronger Measures in Effect for Foreigners

Here is the latest news about the COVID-19 situation in Busan from BeFM News and local media reports.

Two More Patients Test Positive in Busan, Including Swiss National

The city of Busan has confirmed a total of 104 COVID-19 patients since detecting two new patients last night — a citizen and a foreign national who both returned from staying in Europe for a long time.

Patient number 103 is a 26-year-old woman living in Busanjin-gu.

She went on a trip to Europe with her younger brother on the 16th of last month and returned through Incheon International Airport at 4 pm on the 17th.

Patient 104 is a 24-year-old Dongnae-gu resident and a Swiss citizen who was returning to Busan after being gone since December.

Meanwhile, Busan has discharged a total of 57 patients with 2 more patients released from the hospital yesterday.

Foreigners Could be Deported For Not Following Health Guidelines

The Ministry of Justice said today that it will enforce stronger measures including deportation against foreigners who do not follow the guidance of health authorities.

The government will cancel visas or stay permits regardless of criminal penalty for foreign nationals who do not follow requests to be quarantined, tested or treated. For more serious matters, it plans on deportation and entry restrictions.

The Justice Ministry explained the measures address growing concern following recent cases of foreign nationals who were suspected of or confirmed with COVID-19 but failed to comply with self-quarantine instructions from health authorities.

Special Quarantine Measures for All New Arrivals in Effect from Yesterday Nationwide

South Korea started imposing special quarantine measures today for all new arrivals from abroad as it guards against imported cases of the novel coronavirus.

South Koreans and foreign nationals alike are subject to the strict measure, and all entrants to the country must undergo fever checks at air terminals and seaports.

Those who have a cough, a sore throat and other symptoms believed to be related to COVID-19 must write down their condition on a health questionnaire.

All arrivals are required to provide the address they will be staying at and contact information to authorities.

You can find out more about the new procedures here.

 

Travel

