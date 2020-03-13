NewsBusan News

COVID-19: Two More Test Positive for Coronavirus in Busan

BeFM News

Here is the latest news on the COVID-19 situation in Busan and the surrounding area from BeFM News and local media.

Two More Cases Found in Busan

Two additional cases of COVID-19 infection have been confirmed overnight, bringing the total number of patients in Busan to 96 as of 5 pm yesterday.

Meanwhile, Busan city said it will submit an emergency supplementary budget plan worth 225.8 billion won to overcome the COVID-19 crisis.

According to a city official, as the first budget among metropolitan cities to combat the current outbreak, the emergency extra budget will help purchase various prevention products, supply masks to low-income groups and support the operation of in-patient treatment beds.

Education Office Announces More Postponements

The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education announced that it will postpone the exam date for the 1st 2020 qualification GED of elementary, middle, and high school degrees from April 11th to May 9th.

Meanwhile, Busan city’s education office created and posted a ‘Stay-at-home Nutrition Management Guide’ for managing the nutrition of students staying at home due to the delayed start of the Spring semester.

The guide includes ways to discern high-calorie foods and low-nutrition foods as well as nutritional needs for different age groups. It can be found at the education office’s website as well as the Damoa smartphone app.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

COVID-19 Latest: Busan Releases 7 More Patients

BeFM News -
Here is the latest COVID-19 news from Busan and the surrounding area from BeFM News and local media.
Read more
Busan News

New Notification System Shows Real-time Mask Availability at Pharmacies

BeFM News -
Busan City has opened a real-time basis notification system informing the public on mask availability at authorized vendors from 3 pm yesterday.
Read more
Busan News

COVID-19 Latest: Masks Still in Short Supply in Busan, No New Cases Reported Yesterday

BeFM News -
Here is the latest news on the COVID-19 situation in Busan and the surrounding area from BeFM News and local media.
Read more
Busan News

COVID-19 Latest: No New Cases in Busan Since Saturday

BeFM News -
Here are the latest updates on the COVID-19 situation in Busan and the surrounding area from BeFM News and local media.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Receives 70,000 Masks From Shanghai

Haps Staff -
The sister city of Busan, Shanghai, China has sent 70,000 masks for Busan citizens to cope with the spread of COVID-19.
Read more
Busan News

National Assembly Enacts Law to Better Honor Foreign Veterans of Korean War

BeFM News -
The Veteran's Affairs Ministry said yesterday the National Assembly has enacted a law to better honor foreign veterans of the 1950-53 Korean War and further improve ties with the countries that took part in the conflict on the side of South Korea.
Read more

The Latest

From the Vault: 5 Things to Know About White Day

Lifestyle Tory Mock -
March 14th is White Day in Korea, which celebrates love between couples. Here's some facts that are interesting to know about the holiday.
Read more

COVID-19: Two More Test Positive for Coronavirus in Busan

Busan News BeFM News -
Here is the latest news on the COVID-19 situation in Busan and the surrounding area from BeFM News and local media.
Read more

“Busan in my Mind” Photo Exhibition Taking Place in Seoul

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
A "Busan in my Mind" photo exhibition will take place at Geumsan Gallery in Hoehyeon-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul from March 11 to April 18.
Read more

KBO Postpones Start of 2020 Season

Sports News Haps Staff -
The Korean Baseball Organization has postponed the start of the 2020 season until April, the latest sports league to take the measure due to the COVID-19 situation around the country.
Read more

HAPS 2020 St. Patrick’s Day Guide

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Busan has its fair share of parties, and we’ve got you covered on where to go to celebrate this year.
Read more

COVID-19 Latest: Busan Releases 7 More Patients

Busan News BeFM News -
Here is the latest COVID-19 news from Busan and the surrounding area from BeFM News and local media.
Read more
Busan
overcast clouds
6.5 ° C
8 °
5 °
15 %
3.6kmh
90 %
Fri
6 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
11 °
Mon
10 °
Tue
13 °

Dine & Drink

HAPS 2020 St. Patrick’s Day Guide

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Busan has its fair share of parties, and we’ve got you covered on where to go to celebrate this year.
Read more

Johnny Rockets Offers a “Dipped in Cheese Burger”

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
ohnny Rockets in Korea has begun its latest offering -- the "Dipped in Cheese Burger".
Read more

OB Maintains Dominance of Korea’s Domestic Beer Market

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Belgium-based InBev, owners of Oriental Brewery (OB), have maintained their dominance in the local beer market in Korea according to recent data released by...
Read more

Eat Like a Local: What’s on Offer at IKEA’s Food Court

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
Known also for its tasty on-site offerings, its third-floor restaurant is usually one of the first stops people make to check out their scrumptious, affordable eats.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea