COVID-19: Two More Test Positive for Coronavirus in Busan

Here is the latest news on the COVID-19 situation in Busan and the surrounding area from BeFM News and local media.

Two More Cases Found in Busan

Two additional cases of COVID-19 infection have been confirmed overnight, bringing the total number of patients in Busan to 96 as of 5 pm yesterday.

Meanwhile, Busan city said it will submit an emergency supplementary budget plan worth 225.8 billion won to overcome the COVID-19 crisis.

According to a city official, as the first budget among metropolitan cities to combat the current outbreak, the emergency extra budget will help purchase various prevention products, supply masks to low-income groups and support the operation of in-patient treatment beds.

Education Office Announces More Postponements

The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education announced that it will postpone the exam date for the 1st 2020 qualification GED of elementary, middle, and high school degrees from April 11th to May 9th.

Meanwhile, Busan city’s education office created and posted a ‘Stay-at-home Nutrition Management Guide’ for managing the nutrition of students staying at home due to the delayed start of the Spring semester.

The guide includes ways to discern high-calorie foods and low-nutrition foods as well as nutritional needs for different age groups. It can be found at the education office’s website as well as the Damoa smartphone app.