COVID-19 Quarantine & Medical Response System in Busan Amid Omicron

The city of Busan has put out guidelines about its COVID-19 quarantine and medical response system amid the current Omicron outbreak.

1. Any Busan citizen can get a quick antigen test free of charge.

(Covid-19 Testing) COVID-19 screening centers in Busan, temporary COVID-19 screening stations

Starting on February 3, 2022, people, except those classified as a priority for PCR testing, will get a rapid antigen test (RAT) at community health centers and temporary COVID-19 screening stations. If they test positive they will then be able to take a PCR test.

PCR tests will be limited to those who fall under the following categories (subject to change):

Those in their 60s or older

Those epidemiologically related to the COVID-19 patient (including those who have been in close contact with confirmed patients, those who are set to end their quarantine isolation period, overseas entrants)

Those with COVID-19 symptoms (a doctor’s note or hospital record is required)

Those working at facilities particularly vulnerable to COVID-19

Those who tested positive on a rapid antigen test

(COVID-19 Testing Availability) Neighborhood hospitals and clinics (including respiratory hospitals and clinics)

▶ Changes to COVID-19 Response at Respiratory Hospitals and Clinics

(Quarantine Pass) Issue a negative COVID-19 test result certificate from COVID-19 screening centers and respiratory hospitals and clinics

(Self-test kit) Provide self-test kits to vulnerable facilities

2. Reinforce the scope of investigations to resolve blind spots of epidemiological investigations.

The epidemiological investigation will be prioritized for people aged 60 or older, people with underlying conditions and *high-risk facilities.

*Long-term care institutions (convalescent hospitals, nursing homes, daycare centers), mental health facilities, facilities for the disabled.

(Priority order for epidemiological investigation)

– People aged 60 or older

– Facilities which people aged 60 or older mainly use: senior citizen centers, senior welfare centers, bathhouses and more

– Medical institutions which people with high-risk underlying conditions hospitalized

– Other major high-risk groups

(Epidemiological Investigation) Introduce investigation form to be filled out by COVID-19 confirmed persons (effective on Feb. 7, 2022)

3. We will do our best to improve the vaccination rate of unvaccinated people and 3rd dose vaccination rate.

Boost COVID-19 vaccination rate of people aged 60 and older

Boost COVID-19 vaccination rate among foreign residents in Busan

Busan designates 4 medical institutions to boost COVID-19 vaccination rate among foreign residents in Busan (Feb. 6-20, 2022)

Operate visiting vaccination center for foreign residents (Gangseo-gu)

Feb. 4-22, 2022, Industrial Complex Management Office (2nd floor)

One-stop vaccination without reservation for foreign residents

Feb. 7-11, 2022, Community health center in Nam-gu

4. We will expand medical infrastructure so that you can receive medical treatment safely during home treatment.

(Enhance at-home treatment) Operate medical institutions for managing at-home and outpatient treatment

(Health monitoring) Ease the number of Covid-19 patients being monitoring

Intensive care group: Contact twice daily by phone

General management group: Self-care if needed, call at-home management support centers or neighborhood hospitals and clinics providing non-face-to-face treatment

(Hospitals with 24-hour care to expand the number of patients being cared for per medical worker)

Assign at least one or two doctors and two or three nurse practitioners per 150 patients

Medical Consultation for At-Home Treatment of COVID-19 Patients