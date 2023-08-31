COVID-19 Reclassified as a Level Four Infectious Disease

COVID-19 has been reclassified as a Level Four infectious disease beginning yesterday.

This will be the least severe category, following new guidelines implemented last Wednesday. Reflecting reduced virus transmission and mortality rate.

Originally designated a Level Two disease, alongside illnesses such as tuberculosis, measles, and cholera – COVID-19 will now be grouped with diseases such as influenza and acute respiratory syndrome.

From now, daily COVID-19 case tracking by the government will stop as well as government support for testing, hospital care, financial aid, and paid vacation for eligible individuals.

However, rapid antigen tests will still be partially supported for high-risk individuals, including seniors aged 60 or above. Testing centers will keep offering free PCR tests for them and those in infection-prone facilities.