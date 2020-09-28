COVID-19 Screening Centers Open in Busan During Chuseok

COVID-19 Screening Centers Open in Busan during the Chuseok Holiday

Local Emergency Medical Treatment Centers

Please call the screening center before you visit.

Operation hours are subject to change without notice.

Busanjin-gu– Inje University Pusan Paik Hospital 051-890-6114 (Hours 9/30-10/4 – 09:30~11:30, 13:00~15:30) (Emergency room is available)

Dongnae-gu – Daedong Hospital 051-554-1233 (Hours 9/30 – 9:00-16:30, 10/2 – 9:00-16:30) (Emergency room is available)

Geumjeong-gu – Sewoong Hospital 051-500-9700, 051-500-9568 (Hours 9/30 – 9:00-12:30, 10/3 – 9:00-12:30)

Gijang-gun – Dongnam Inst. of Radiological & Medical Sciences 051-720-5114 (Hours 9/30-10/4 – 8:30-12:30) (Emergency room is available)

Haeundae-gu – Inje University Haeundae Hospital 051-797-0299, 051-797-0999 (Hours 9/30-10/2 – 9:00-12:00, 13:30-17:00) (Emergency room is available)

Nam-gu – Busan St. Mary’s Hospital 051-933-7143, 051-933-7119 (Hours 9/30 – 9:00-12:00, 10/2 – 9:00-12:00) (Emergency room is available)

Sasang-gu – Good Samsun Hospital 051-322-0900 (Hours 9/30-10/2 – 10:00 ~16:00) (Emergency room is available)

Sasang-gu – Busan Veterans Hospital 051-601-6000, 051-601-6807 (Hours 9/30-10/2 – 09:00 -~17:00)

Seo-gu – Busan Adventist Hospital 051-600-7386, 051-242-9751 (Hours 9/30 – 08:00~17:00, 10/4 08:00~17:00) (Emergency room is available)

Seo-gu – Pusan National University Hospital 051-240-7051 (Hours 9/30-10/4 – 09:00~18:00)

Suyeong-gu – BHS Hanseo Hospital 051-998-1830, 051-998-1440 (Hours 9/30-10/4 – 13:00~18:00) (Emergency room is available)

Suyeong-gu – Good Gangan Hospital 051-625-0900, 051-610-9791 (Hours 9/30 – 10:00~12:00, 10/2 10:00~12:00) (Emergency room is available)

Yeonje-gu – Busan Medical Center 051-507-3000, 051-607-2816 (Hours 9/30-10/4 – 08:30~16:00) (Emergency room is available)

Yeongdo-gu – Haedong Hospital 051-412-6161, 051-410-6682 (Hours 10/2-10/3 – 09:00~17:00)

COVID-19 Screening Centers – Emergency Room

(Operation Hours: 9/30-10/4 – 00:00-24:00)

Emergency specimen collection is available for those with respiratory symptoms.

Buk-gu – Bumin Hospital 051-330-3000, 051-390-3119

Busanjin-gu – Inje University Pusan Paik Hospital 051-890-6114

Busanjin-gu – On Hospital 051-607-0114

Dong-gu – Bongseng Hospital 051-664-4000

Dong-gu – Good Moonhwa Hospital 051-644-2002, 051-630-0855

Dongnae-gu – Daedong Hospital 051-554-1233, 051-550-9932