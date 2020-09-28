NewsBusan News

COVID-19 Screening Centers Open in Busan During Chuseok

The city of Busan has released a list of screening centers for COVID-19 during the Chuseok holidays.

Local Emergency Medical Treatment Centers

Please call the screening center before you visit.

Operation hours are subject to change without notice.

Busanjin-gu– Inje University Pusan Paik Hospital 051-890-6114 (Hours 9/30-10/4 – 09:30~11:30, 13:00~15:30) (Emergency room is available)

Dongnae-gu – Daedong Hospital 051-554-1233 (Hours 9/30 – 9:00-16:30, 10/2 – 9:00-16:30) (Emergency room is available)

Geumjeong-gu – Sewoong Hospital 051-500-9700, 051-500-9568 (Hours 9/30 – 9:00-12:30, 10/3 – 9:00-12:30)

Gijang-gun – Dongnam Inst. of Radiological & Medical Sciences 051-720-5114 (Hours 9/30-10/4 – 8:30-12:30) (Emergency room is available)

Haeundae-gu – Inje University Haeundae Hospital 051-797-0299, 051-797-0999 (Hours 9/30-10/2 – 9:00-12:00, 13:30-17:00) (Emergency room is available)

Nam-gu – Busan St. Mary’s Hospital 051-933-7143, 051-933-7119 (Hours 9/30 – 9:00-12:00, 10/2 – 9:00-12:00) (Emergency room is available)

Sasang-gu – Good Samsun Hospital 051-322-0900 (Hours 9/30-10/2 – 10:00 ~16:00) (Emergency room is available)

Sasang-gu – Busan Veterans Hospital 051-601-6000, 051-601-6807 (Hours 9/30-10/2 – 09:00 -~17:00)

Seo-gu – Busan Adventist Hospital 051-600-7386, 051-242-9751 (Hours 9/30 – 08:00~17:00, 10/4 08:00~17:00) (Emergency room is available)

Seo-gu – Pusan National University Hospital 051-240-7051 (Hours 9/30-10/4 – 09:00~18:00)

Suyeong-gu – BHS Hanseo Hospital 051-998-1830, 051-998-1440 (Hours 9/30-10/4 – 13:00~18:00) (Emergency room is available)

Suyeong-gu – Good Gangan Hospital 051-625-0900, 051-610-9791 (Hours 9/30 – 10:00~12:00, 10/2 10:00~12:00) (Emergency room is available)

Yeonje-gu – Busan Medical Center 051-507-3000, 051-607-2816 (Hours 9/30-10/4 – 08:30~16:00) (Emergency room is available)

Yeongdo-gu – Haedong Hospital 051-412-6161, 051-410-6682 (Hours 10/2-10/3 – 09:00~17:00)

COVID-19 Screening Centers – Emergency Room

(Operation Hours: 9/30-10/4 – 00:00-24:00)

Emergency specimen collection is available for those with respiratory symptoms.

Please call the screening center before you visit.

Buk-gu – Bumin Hospital 051-330-3000, 051-390-3119

Busanjin-gu – Inje University Pusan Paik Hospital 051-890-6114

Busanjin-gu – On Hospital 051-607-0114

Dong-gu – Bongseng Hospital 051-664-4000

Dong-gu – Good Moonhwa Hospital 051-644-2002, 051-630-0855

Dongnae-gu – Daedong Hospital 051-554-1233, 051-550-9932

Gijang-gun – Dongnam Inst. of Radiological & Medical Sciences 051-720-5114

Haeundae-gu – Inje University Haeundae Hospital 051-797-0299, 051-797-0999

Nam-gu – Busan St. Mary’s Hospital 051-933-7143, 051-933-7119

Sasang-gu – Good Samsun Hospital 051-322-0900, 051-922-5996

Seo-gu – Kosin Medical Center 051-990-3803, 051-990-3807

Seo-gu – Dong-a University Hospital 051-240-2400, 051-240-2226

Seo-gu – Busan Adventist Hospital 051-600-7386, 051-242-9751

Suyeong-gu – BHS Hanseo Hospital 051-998-1830, 051-998-1440

Suyeong-gu – Good Gangan Hospital 051-625-0900, 051-610-9791

Yeonje-gu – Busan Medical Center 051-507-3000, 051-607-2816

Community Health Centers in Busan

(Hours: 9/30-10/4 – 10:00-16:00)

Gu/Gun Phone Number Gu/Gun Phone Number
Jung-gu  (051)600 – 4741 Haeundae-gu (051)746 – 4000
Seo-gu  (051)242 – 4000 Saha-gu (051)220 – 5701
Dong-gu  (051)440 – 6500 Geumjeong-gu (051)519 – 5051
Yeongdo-gu  (051)416 – 4000 Gangseo-gu (051)970 – 3415
Busanjin-gu  (051)645 – 4000 Yeonje-gu (051)665 – 4781
Dongnae-gu  (051)555 – 4000 Suyeong-gu (051)752 – 4000
Nam-gu  (051)607 – 6460 Sasang-gu (051)310 – 4791
Buk-gu  (051)309 – 4500 Gijang-gun (051)709 – 4796
Busan City Newshttp://english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs
Find out what's happening with Busan City News at english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs

Travel

