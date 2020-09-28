COVID-19 Screening Centers Open in Busan During Chuseok

The city of Busan has released a list of screening centers for COVID-19 during the Chuseok holidays.
- COVID-19 Screening Centers Open in Busan during the Chuseok Holiday
Local Emergency Medical Treatment Centers
Please call the screening center before you visit.
Operation hours are subject to change without notice.
Busanjin-gu– Inje University Pusan Paik Hospital 051-890-6114 (Hours 9/30-10/4 – 09:30~11:30, 13:00~15:30) (Emergency room is available)
Dongnae-gu – Daedong Hospital 051-554-1233 (Hours 9/30 – 9:00-16:30, 10/2 – 9:00-16:30) (Emergency room is available)
Geumjeong-gu – Sewoong Hospital 051-500-9700, 051-500-9568 (Hours 9/30 – 9:00-12:30, 10/3 – 9:00-12:30)
Gijang-gun – Dongnam Inst. of Radiological & Medical Sciences 051-720-5114 (Hours 9/30-10/4 – 8:30-12:30) (Emergency room is available)
Haeundae-gu – Inje University Haeundae Hospital 051-797-0299, 051-797-0999 (Hours 9/30-10/2 – 9:00-12:00, 13:30-17:00) (Emergency room is available)
Nam-gu – Busan St. Mary’s Hospital 051-933-7143, 051-933-7119 (Hours 9/30 – 9:00-12:00, 10/2 – 9:00-12:00) (Emergency room is available)
Sasang-gu – Good Samsun Hospital 051-322-0900 (Hours 9/30-10/2 – 10:00 ~16:00) (Emergency room is available)
Sasang-gu – Busan Veterans Hospital 051-601-6000, 051-601-6807 (Hours 9/30-10/2 – 09:00 -~17:00)
Seo-gu – Busan Adventist Hospital 051-600-7386, 051-242-9751 (Hours 9/30 – 08:00~17:00, 10/4 08:00~17:00) (Emergency room is available)
Seo-gu – Pusan National University Hospital 051-240-7051 (Hours 9/30-10/4 – 09:00~18:00)
Suyeong-gu – BHS Hanseo Hospital 051-998-1830, 051-998-1440 (Hours 9/30-10/4 – 13:00~18:00) (Emergency room is available)
Suyeong-gu – Good Gangan Hospital 051-625-0900, 051-610-9791 (Hours 9/30 – 10:00~12:00, 10/2 10:00~12:00) (Emergency room is available)
Yeonje-gu – Busan Medical Center 051-507-3000, 051-607-2816 (Hours 9/30-10/4 – 08:30~16:00) (Emergency room is available)
Yeongdo-gu – Haedong Hospital 051-412-6161, 051-410-6682 (Hours 10/2-10/3 – 09:00~17:00)
COVID-19 Screening Centers – Emergency Room
(Operation Hours: 9/30-10/4 – 00:00-24:00)
Emergency specimen collection is available for those with respiratory symptoms.
Please call the screening center before you visit.
Buk-gu – Bumin Hospital 051-330-3000, 051-390-3119
Busanjin-gu – Inje University Pusan Paik Hospital 051-890-6114
Busanjin-gu – On Hospital 051-607-0114
Dong-gu – Bongseng Hospital 051-664-4000
Dong-gu – Good Moonhwa Hospital 051-644-2002, 051-630-0855
Dongnae-gu – Daedong Hospital 051-554-1233, 051-550-9932
- Gijang-gun – Dongnam Inst. of Radiological & Medical Sciences 051-720-5114
Haeundae-gu – Inje University Haeundae Hospital 051-797-0299, 051-797-0999
Nam-gu – Busan St. Mary’s Hospital 051-933-7143, 051-933-7119
Sasang-gu – Good Samsun Hospital 051-322-0900, 051-922-5996
Seo-gu – Kosin Medical Center 051-990-3803, 051-990-3807
Seo-gu – Dong-a University Hospital 051-240-2400, 051-240-2226
Seo-gu – Busan Adventist Hospital 051-600-7386, 051-242-9751
Suyeong-gu – BHS Hanseo Hospital 051-998-1830, 051-998-1440
Suyeong-gu – Good Gangan Hospital 051-625-0900, 051-610-9791
Yeonje-gu – Busan Medical Center 051-507-3000, 051-607-2816
Community Health Centers in Busan
(Hours: 9/30-10/4 – 10:00-16:00)
Gu/Gun Phone Number Gu/Gun Phone Number Jung-gu (051)600 – 4741 Haeundae-gu (051)746 – 4000 Seo-gu (051)242 – 4000 Saha-gu (051)220 – 5701 Dong-gu (051)440 – 6500 Geumjeong-gu (051)519 – 5051 Yeongdo-gu (051)416 – 4000 Gangseo-gu (051)970 – 3415 Busanjin-gu (051)645 – 4000 Yeonje-gu (051)665 – 4781 Dongnae-gu (051)555 – 4000 Suyeong-gu (051)752 – 4000 Nam-gu (051)607 – 6460 Sasang-gu (051)310 – 4791 Buk-gu (051)309 – 4500 Gijang-gun (051)709 – 4796