The city of Busan has released information about COVID-19 screening centers open during the Lunar New Year holiday.
COVID-19 Screening Centers Open in Busan during the Lunar New Year Holiday
Community Health Centers in Busan
(Hours: 1/29-2/2 – 9:00-15:00, (Dongnae-gu) Disinfection 12:30-13:30)
|Gu/Gun
|Phone Number
|Gu/Gun
|Phone Number
|Jung-gu
|(051)600 – 4741
|Haeundae-gu
|(051)746 – 4000
|Seo-gu
|(051)242 – 4000
|Saha-gu
|(051)220 – 5701
|Dong-gu
|(051)440 – 6500
|Geumjeong-gu
|(051)519 – 5051
|Yeongdo-gu
|(051)416 – 4000
|Gangseo-gu
|(051)970 – 3415
|Busanjin-gu
|(051)645 – 4000
|Yeonje-gu
|(051)665 – 4781
|Dongnae-gu
|(051)555 – 4000
|Suyeong-gu
|(051)752 – 4000
|Nam-gu
|(051)607 – 6460
|Sasang-gu
|(051)310 – 4791
|Buk-gu
|(051)309 – 4500
|Gijang-gun
|(051)709 – 4796
Temporary COVID-19 Screening Stations
Busan City Hall Lighthouse Square
Period of Operation: April 15, 2021 – until further notice
Hours of Operation: 10:00 ~ 19:00
(051) 866-8991
Busan Station (Busan Eurasia Platform)
Period of Operation: April 8, 2021 – until further notice
Hours of Operation: 10:00 ~ 19:00
(051) 519-7442, 7444
Haeundae-gu (Environmental park in Busan Environmental Corporation Dongbu Office)
Location: 191, Centum dong-ro, Haeundae-gu, Busan
Period of Operation: July 16, 2021 – until further notice
Hours of Operation: 10:00 ~ 19:00
(051) 784-9025, 784-9026
Seobu Inter-City Bus Terminal Entrance
Period of Operation: September 3, 2021 – until further notice
Hours of Operation: 10:00 ~ 19:00
(051) 316-7432
Near Dongnae Metro Station Transfer Center
Period of Operation: December 23, 2021 – until further notice
Hours of Operation: 10:00 ~ 19:00
(051) 558-5336, 558-5337
Near Samjeon Junction at Songsanghyeon Square
Period of Operation: December 23, 2021 – until further notice
Hours of Operation: 10:00 ~ 19:00
(051) 819-9327, 819-9328
Jeonggwan Community Health Branch
The COVID-19 testing is available only for Gijang-gun residents.
Location: 11, Yongsu-ro, Jeonggwan-eup, Gijang-gun, Busan
Period of Operation: January 11, 2022 – until further notice
Hours of Operation: 10:00 ~ 16:00
Closed on weekends and public holidays
(051) 709-2938
Local Emergency Medical Treatment Centers
Please call the screening center before you visit.
Operation hours are subject to change without notice.
Website: www.busan.go.kr/holiday/ (Korean)
Seo-gu – Busan Adventist Hospital 051-600-7575 (Hours 1/30 – 9:00-18:00)
Seo-gu – Pusan National University Hospital 051-240-7000 (Hours 1/29~2/2 – 9:00-17:30)
Dong-gu – Good Moonhwa Hospital 051-644-2002 (COVID-19 testing is only available at emergency rooms for those who have symptoms or visited vulnerable places.)
Dong-gu – Bongseng Hospital 051-664-4000 (COVID-19 testing is only available at emergency rooms for those who have symptoms or visited vulnerable places.)
Yeongdo-gu – Yeongdo Hospital 051-419-7881 (Hours 1/29 – 9:00-12:30)
Yeongdo-gu – Haedong Hospital 051-410-6682 (Hours 1/29, 1/31, 2/2 – 9:00-12:00)
Busanjin-gu– Dong-Eui Medical Center 051-850-8777 (Hours 1/29 – 9:00-10:30)
Dongnae-gu – Dongnae Bong Seng Memorial Hospital 051-520-5510 (Hours 1/31, 2/1, 2/2- 10:00-16:00, Disinfection 12:30-13:30)
Nam-gu – Busan St. Mary’s Hospital 051-933-7119 (Hours 1/29 – 9:00-12:00)
Buk-gu – Bumin Hospital 051-330-3000 (Hours 1/29 – 9:00-13:00, 1/31 – 9:00-18:00, 2/1, 2/2- 9:00-17:00)
Buk-gu – Gupo Sungshim Hospital 051-330-2001 (Hours 1/29 – 9:00-11:00)
Geumjeong-gu – Sewoong Hospital 051-500-9700 (Hours 1/29, 31 – 9:00-12:00)
Gangseo-gu – Kabul Noksan Hospital 051-974-8449 (Hours 1/29 – 9:00-12:00)
Suyeong-gu – BHS Hanseo Hospital 051-756-0081 (Hours 1/31-2/2 – 15:30-16:30) (COVID-19 testing reservations are available from 9:00 to 12:00 with testing starting at 15:30. Emergency rooms are available for 24-hour COVID-19 testing for emergency cases only.)
Sasang-gu – Good Samsun Hospital 051-322-0900 (Hours 1/29 – 9:00~12:00, 1/31, 2/2 – 9:00-13:00)
Sasang-gu – Busan Veterans Hospital 051-601-6000 (Hours 2/2 – 8:30~17:30)
Gijang-gun – Dongnam Inst. of Radiological & Medical Sciences 051-720-5114 (Hours 1/29, 1/31, 2/1, 2/2 – 8:30-12:30)
Gijang-gun – Busan Gijang Hospital 051-723-0171 (Hours 1/29 – 9:00-12:30) (COVID-19 testing is available at emergency rooms for those who have symptoms.)