COVID-19 Screening Centers Open in Busan During the Lunar New Year Holiday

The city of Busan has released information about COVID-19 screening centers open during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Community Health Centers in Busan

(Hours: 1/29-2/2 – 9:00-15:00, (Dongnae-gu) Disinfection 12:30-13:30)

Gu/Gun Phone Number Gu/Gun Phone Number
Jung-gu  (051)600 – 4741 Haeundae-gu  (051)746 – 4000
Seo-gu  (051)242 – 4000 Saha-gu  (051)220 – 5701
Dong-gu  (051)440 – 6500 Geumjeong-gu  (051)519 – 5051
Yeongdo-gu  (051)416 – 4000 Gangseo-gu  (051)970 – 3415
Busanjin-gu  (051)645 – 4000 Yeonje-gu  (051)665 – 4781
Dongnae-gu  (051)555 – 4000 Suyeong-gu  (051)752 – 4000
Nam-gu  (051)607 – 6460 Sasang-gu  (051)310 – 4791
Buk-gu  (051)309 – 4500 Gijang-gun  (051)709 – 4796

 

Temporary COVID-19 Screening Stations

Busan City Hall Lighthouse Square

Period of Operation: April 15, 2021 – until further notice

Hours of Operation: 10:00 ~ 19:00

(051) 866-8991

Busan Station (Busan Eurasia Platform)

Period of Operation: April 8, 2021 – until further notice

Hours of Operation: 10:00 ~ 19:00

(051) 519-7442, 7444

Haeundae-gu (Environmental park in Busan Environmental Corporation Dongbu Office)

Location: 191, Centum dong-ro, Haeundae-gu, Busan

Period of Operation: July 16, 2021 – until further notice

Hours of Operation: 10:00 ~ 19:00

(051) 784-9025, 784-9026

Seobu Inter-City Bus Terminal Entrance

Period of Operation: September 3, 2021 – until further notice

Hours of Operation: 10:00 ~ 19:00

(051) 316-7432

Near Dongnae Metro Station Transfer Center

Period of Operation: December 23, 2021 – until further notice

Hours of Operation: 10:00 ~ 19:00

(051) 558-5336, 558-5337

Near Samjeon Junction at Songsanghyeon Square

Period of Operation: December 23, 2021 – until further notice

Hours of Operation: 10:00 ~ 19:00

(051) 819-9327, 819-9328

Jeonggwan Community Health Branch

The COVID-19 testing is available only for Gijang-gun residents.

Location: 11, Yongsu-ro, Jeonggwan-eup, Gijang-gun, Busan

Period of Operation: January 11, 2022 – until further notice

Hours of Operation: 10:00 ~ 16:00

Closed on weekends and public holidays

(051) 709-2938

Local Emergency Medical Treatment Centers

Please call the screening center before you visit.

Operation hours are subject to change without notice.

Website: www.busan.go.kr/holiday/ (Korean)

Seo-gu – Busan Adventist Hospital 051-600-7575 (Hours 1/30 – 9:00-18:00)

Seo-gu – Pusan National University Hospital 051-240-7000 (Hours 1/29~2/2 – 9:00-17:30)

Dong-gu – Good Moonhwa Hospital 051-644-2002 (COVID-19 testing is only available at emergency rooms for those who have symptoms or visited vulnerable places.)

Dong-gu – Bongseng Hospital 051-664-4000 (COVID-19 testing is only available at emergency rooms for those who have symptoms or visited vulnerable places.)

Yeongdo-gu – Yeongdo Hospital 051-419-7881 (Hours 1/29 – 9:00-12:30)

Yeongdo-gu – Haedong Hospital 051-410-6682 (Hours 1/29, 1/31, 2/2 – 9:00-12:00)

Busanjin-gu– Dong-Eui Medical Center 051-850-8777 (Hours 1/29 – 9:00-10:30)

Dongnae-gu – Dongnae Bong Seng Memorial Hospital 051-520-5510 (Hours 1/31, 2/1, 2/2- 10:00-16:00, Disinfection 12:30-13:30)

Nam-gu – Busan St. Mary’s Hospital 051-933-7119 (Hours 1/29 – 9:00-12:00)

Buk-gu – Bumin Hospital 051-330-3000 (Hours 1/29 – 9:00-13:00, 1/31 – 9:00-18:00, 2/1, 2/2- 9:00-17:00)

Buk-gu – Gupo Sungshim Hospital 051-330-2001 (Hours 1/29 – 9:00-11:00)

Geumjeong-gu – Sewoong Hospital 051-500-9700 (Hours 1/29, 31 – 9:00-12:00)

Gangseo-gu – Kabul Noksan Hospital 051-974-8449 (Hours 1/29 – 9:00-12:00)

Suyeong-gu – BHS Hanseo Hospital 051-756-0081 (Hours 1/31-2/2 – 15:30-16:30) (COVID-19 testing reservations are available from 9:00 to 12:00 with testing starting at 15:30. Emergency rooms are available for 24-hour COVID-19 testing for emergency cases only.)

Sasang-gu – Good Samsun Hospital 051-322-0900 (Hours 1/29 – 9:00~12:00, 1/31, 2/2 – 9:00-13:00)

Sasang-gu – Busan Veterans Hospital 051-601-6000 (Hours 2/2 – 8:30~17:30)

Gijang-gun – Dongnam Inst. of Radiological & Medical Sciences 051-720-5114 (Hours 1/29, 1/31, 2/1, 2/2 – 8:30-12:30)

Gijang-gun – Busan Gijang Hospital 051-723-0171 (Hours 1/29 – 9:00-12:30) (COVID-19 testing is available at emergency rooms for those who have symptoms.)

Busan City News
