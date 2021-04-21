COVID-19 Testing Freely Available for Any Busan Resident

The City of Busan has made COVID-19 testing free for any Busan resident, regardless of symptoms.

Currently, the average number of daily coronavirus cases in the Busan area has reached nearly 30 and nationally reached between 500 to 600. Therefore, to detect COVID-19 cases in Busan area earlier, the city expanded the availability of free COVID-19 testing.

Presently, free COVID-19 testing is available to all citizens regardless of epidemiological connection or symptoms at all 16 community health centers and two temporary COVID-19 screening stations (Busan City Hall, Busan Station) in Busan.

COVID-19 screening centers at 30 medical centers in Busan also provide COVID-19 testing, but they charge a medical expense. Therefore, the city of Busan has decided to support medical centers for collecting specimen and related medical expenses for COVID-19 testing of its residents by providing free COVID-19 testing from April 22 to May 19, 2021 while the social distancing level remains at level 2 in the Busan area.

21 medical centers in Busan confirmed that they will participate in the free COVID-19 testing campaign, with the city planning to expand it further. As well, the city plans to operate additional temporary COVID-19 screening stations for residents to be able to get free COVID-19 testing more conveniently.

Please call the center first before you visit for a COVID-19 test.

List of medical centers offering free COVID-19 testing in Busan

1 Dong-a University Hospital (051-240-5085)

2 Kosin Medical Center (051-990-3233) only morning time

3 Inje University Pusan Paik Hospital (051-890-8933)

4 Inje University Haeundae Hospital (051-797-0100)

5 BHS Hanseo Hospital (051-756-0081) (reservation in the morning and test is available in the afternoon)

6 Good Samsun Hospital (051-310-0900)

7 Daedong Hospital (051-554-1233)

8 Dong-Eui Medical Center (051-850-8865)

9 Busan St. Mary’s Hospital (051-933-7119) (registration for COVID-19 test is required from 9:00 to 15:00)

10 Busan Gijang Hospital (051-723-0171)

11 Good Gangan Hospital (051-625-0900)

12 Dongnam Inst. of Radiological & Medical Sciences (051-720-5114)

13 Bumin Hospital Haeundae (051-602-8000)

14 Good Moonhwa Hospital (051-644-2002)

15 Busan Veterans Hospital (051-601-6000)

16 Busan Adventist Hospital (051-600-7575)

17 Haedong Hospital (051-410-6682)

18 Gupo Sungshim Hospital (051-330-2001)

19 Kabul Noksan Hospital (051-974-8449)

20 Sewoong Hospital (051-500-9700)

21 Gwanghye General Hospital (051-503-2111)