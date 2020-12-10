NewsBusan News

COVID-19 Update: December 11

The city of Busan added 25 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, increasing the cumulative caseload to 1,114.

Six are members of a dance interest group in Busan. The group held regular practices in a basement room and ate together after a wedding performance on the 6th. Health authorities are tracing contacts at the wedding hall’s buffet restaurant.

Also, five cases work at an insurance company with case 1081, who was confirmed yesterday in relation to VFC Financial Service.

Three cases were found in relation to the bar named “King” in Dong-gu. Health authorities asked anyone who visited this bar since November 21st to get tested at a local health center.

In addition, four had unclear infection routes while four others were linked to the Choyeon Music Rehearsal Studio, raising related cases to 164

