COVID-19 Update: December 19

Here is the latest news on the coronavirus situation in Busan from BeFM News.

Busan Adds 35 More Patients

Busan city saw 35 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, raising the cumulative caseload to 1,450.

You can follow the routes of the patients on BeFM’s website.

PNU Hospital Adds More Beds For Virus Patients

Pusan National University Hospital has converted its regional respiratory disease center to treat critically ill patients of COVID19.

The hospital is equipped with 105 beds: 17 for the severely critical patients, 8 for the critically ill, and 80 for high-risk patients.

Korea Looks to Get More Vaccinations

South Korea said it will push to sign COVID-19 vaccine procurement contracts with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen and Pfizer later this month and ink another deal with Moderna next month.

The health ministry last week said it has secured early access of the vaccines developed by four pharmaceutical companies and from a global vaccine project for 44 million people, enough to cover 88 percent of the nation’s population.

The government has formally struck a purchase deal with AstraZeneca for 10 million people and made an advance payment of 85 billion won (US$77.6 million) in October to the World Health Organization’s global vaccine project, known as COVAX.

The government said it will purchase 20 million doses each from AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Moderna, which require two shots and buy 4 million doses from Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen, which requires one shot.

 

Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Travel

