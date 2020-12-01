NewsBusan News

COVID-19 Update: December 2

BeFM News

Here is the latest news about the coronavirus situation in Busan from BeFM News.

Busan Confirms 50 Cases Yesterday

The city of Busan confirmed 50 covid-19 cases today, bringing the cumulative caseload to 864.

Among them, 31 are members of the 반석 Church in Sasang-gu believed to have been infected from case 786 on November 22nd.

Also confirmed today were 7 cases linked to the Choyeon Music Rehearsal Studio in Busanjin-gu, 36 contacts of previous confirmations, 1 imported case and 3 others.

Meanwhile, Sasang-gu reported 27 cases including an employee at the sasang-gu office. The district health center and office had to suspend operations and the office prepared a separate space on the first floor to handle urgent requests.

Busan Facing a Shortage of Hospital Beds

With eight straight days of double-digit cases reported in Busan, the city is facing a shortage in hospital beds.

Among the cases confirmed today, 2 were sent to Masan Medical Center and 36 to Daegu Dongsan Hospital while 4 minor cases were transferred from Busan Medical Center to Daegu Dongsan Hospital.

City health authorities warned that the daily case number could rise to more than 100 considering the virus incubation period and that it could put a strain on the local health care system as there is a limit to the number of additional beds that can be secured. They have asked everyone to strictly observe prevention rules for the next two weeks.

All Schools Switch to Remote Learning for the Rest of the Week

All kindergartens and elementary, middle, and high schools in Busan will switch to remote classes for three days from today until Friday.

The city’s COVID-19 outbreak has become serious with 30 cases found from 9 Busan schools in the past 3 days and 1,235 people including 1,103 students placed into self-quarantine.

The education ministry has ordered more than half of school staff to work remotely and announced it will continue to provide emergency childcare services for dual-income families when remote classes are in session.

Four Establishments Caught Violating New Regulations

Four establishments in Busan have been caught violating social distancing rules.

The Busan Metropolitan Police Agency received reports on 16 facilities and caught 4 after midnight last night when the level two social distancing began to take effect.

Key management facilities subject to strengthened social distancing regulations include entertainment bars, singing rooms, door-to-door sales promotion halls, restaurants, and cafes.

Four businesses were caught including two karaoke bars that violated a ban on assembly and a general restaurant that continued regular operations when only delivery and takeout were allowed. Police booked the business owners for violating the Infectious disease control and prevention act.

Busan police said they will continue to work with authorities from local governments to strongly crackdown on businesses that violate related laws.

